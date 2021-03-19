Dell Adds Cherry MX Mechanical Keyboard to Alienware m17 R4, Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop Lineup





The Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 laptops have been revamped by Dell to include a Cherry MX ultra-thin mechanical keyboard with key-by-key lighting. According to Dell, the new keyboard is intended to extend the gamer’s sensation, allowing for more emphasis and deeper press. This mechanical switch achieves 1.8mm key travel with a self-cleaning mechanism. Its two-piece keycap construction and cross-point contact system ensure accurate, wobbling keystrokes during intense virtual gaming sessions.

Many gamers prefer mechanical keyboards because they are responsive and usually durable. Not only is the mechanical keyboard easier to use for some of us, but the sound of the mechanical keyboard can also be a good feedback. Apart from keyboard changes, laptops will continue to run on 10th generation Intel Core processors, offering up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU support.

Price of Dell Alienware m15 R4, Dell Alienware m17 R4

The Dell Alienware m17 R4 Gaming Laptop starts at $ 1,899 and the Dell Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop starts at $ 1,799. A Cherry MX keyboard with an AlienFX Lightning configuration per key costs an additional $ 150.

Specifications of Dell Alienware m15 R4, Dell Alienware m17 R4

The Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 were updated in January with CES 2021 to include the new Nvidia GeForce 30 Series GPUs. The two laptops are now available in the Cherry MX ultra-thin mechanical keyboard configuration. All other specifications remain the same. The laptop has a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10870H or Core i9-10980HK CPU with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.Includes the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU

The Alienware m15 R4 has a 15.6-inch display, while the Alienware m17 R4 has a 17.3-inch display. Both feature a Full HD screen up to 360Hz (up to 300Hz on the m15 model) or a standard 60Hz refresh rate UHD display. Audio is processed by a 2-way stereo speaker design that includes discrete smart amp woofer technology. Comes with a multi-touch gesture precision point glass touchpad with integrated scrolling.

Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 connection options include Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, Mini-DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2. Contains 1 port. , RJ-45 Killer Ethernet, and microSD slot. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 are also included. Both models have an 86Wh battery.

The Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware M17 R4 models use steam chamber cooling as part of the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology design for R4 generation laptops.

