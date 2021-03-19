Apple’s patented technology for Touch ID at the bottom of the iPhone screen





If you want your next iPhone to have a fingerprint scanner, you might be happy to know that Apple has applied for a patent for a technology called “under-display fingerprint detection based on off-axis angular light.” Basically under Touch ID on the screen.

This isn’t the news home button fans wanted (they still have to do it on the iPhone SE or older iPhone 8-read which iPhone has Touch ID) but it’s it if you want Meaning You don’t have to rely on Face ID, so you may be able to use another method.

Apple has filed a patent application filed on March 18, 2021 to explain how this technology works. Apple describes how to recognize fingerprints quickly and safely.

There is no sign that a fingerprint reader will replace current facial recognition-it seems likely to be a complement to Face ID. In this way, the user is free to choose between Touch ID and Face ID for login. This is what many want when the face is hidden by a mask. (Read: How to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask).

The patent suggests that Apple is looking at ways to revive fingerprint readers. 2021 It may not be displayed on iPhone, but it may be displayed on iPhone 13 or later. This isn’t the first such patent-Apple patented Touch ID at the bottom of the screen in November 2020.

According to a Bloomberg report in January 2021, Apple is testing a prototype of the 2021 iPhone with a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.Click here for details: 2021 iPhone: At the bottom of the screen[ID]Touch and there is no Lightning port.

The Wall Street Journal also claimed in February 2021 that Apple was using an optical sensor to read fingerprints directly from the screen. Read: iPhone 13’gets Touch ID’ at the bottom of the screen.

For more information on the iPhone 13 (or what’s called the 2021 iPhone), visit the iPhone 13 News Hub.

