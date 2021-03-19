OnePlus confirms that OnePlus 9R is coming, but there is a problem





OnePlus has confirmed that it has a third OnePlus 9 device that will arrive next week. The OnePlus 9R is designed to be a cheaper version of the new flagship, but can only be purchased in India.

The news was confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with News18. Like the OnePlus Nord series, the idea is to provide a flagship experience to more people at a more affordable price.

Lau didn’t check much about the phone, but revealed that the OnePlus 9R will be powered by 5G, providing “smooth scrolling, immersive game control, and a great viewing experience.” This suggests some form of high refresh rate display.

The OnePlus 9R has been a bit mysterious since rumors first appeared online last year. The same isn’t true for the OnePlus 9R, even though Leak and OnePlus itself reveal almost everything you can expect from the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

So far, the phone was thought to have a 6.5-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a battery of 5,000 mAh, RAM of 8 GB, storage of 128 GB, and a 64 MP camera. Rumor has it that the phone works with the Qualcomms Snapdragon 865 chipset, but another report could be a midrange Snapdragon 690 instead.

OnePlus has recently begun to return to more affordable phones, especially with the launch of the OnePlus Nord series. However, according to Lau, the OnePlus 9R differs in that it is designed to provide a “balanced handset with the latest technology.” Nord phones, on the other hand, are built to provide an “uncompromising” user experience at an affordable price.

Lau also said that affordable flagship devices are especially important in the Indian market and the data indicate the need for low-cost, high-spec phones. I would like to argue that it is needed everywhere, especially as the number of $ 1,000 phones is increasing.

However, OnePlus is one of the top premium smartphone brands in India. And given the size of the population, it makes sense for the company to pay attention to it.

Based on what Lau said, the OnePlus 9R seems to be built to be about as good as the more expensive OnePlus 9. Using the Snapdragon 865 is a perfect example of how it works, as it is the chipset used in last year’s flagship mobile phones. It provides enough power for most users.

Not as good as the new Snapdragon 888, which will be on other OnePlus 9 phones, but not too far away. However, the important thing is that the age of the chips means that the chips are cheap and those savings can be returned to the consumer.

The only downside is that this phone looks like India is exclusive for what is foreseeable. So if you have too many OnePlus 9, and you want to stay in the OnePlus family, you should choose one of the many OnePlus Nord devices.

The OnePlus 9R will be available on March 23, alongside the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch. Remember to keep an eye on the Tom’s Guide for more news when we hear it, and when we hear it.

