Motorola’s “Ready For” is like DeX on Motorola Edge +.





XDA-Developers reports that Motorola has introduced software like DeX called ReadyFor into Motorola Edge +. The new feature was discontinued in December, but it’s finally here with a recent Android 11 update.

Motorola’s ReadyFor allows users to view a traditional desktop-like experience when they connect Edge + to their display. Consumers these days always have smartphones, and in most places, smartphones are the only computer that many have.

The Motorolas website says “Get a complete desktop experience over the phone.” You can also add a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. Such software is really useful. This new feature makes it easier for users to compose and send emails and edit photos and videos.

Being able to display your content on a larger display can greatly increase your productivity. To use the Ready For feature, the user must connect Edge + to the display via video-enabled USB-C or USB-C-to-HDMI. With an HDMI or USB-C port, users can use a TV or monitor.

When the user connects the device, they see a traditional desktop layout that includes a taskbar with an app icon. Users can have a mobile desktop in their pocket to view multiple windows at once and watch videos in detail.

By connecting a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, users can get a more traditional keyboard experience. Video chat is improved by choosing to use the 108MP main camera or 16MP ultra wide during video chat.

If you like playing Genshin Impact on Motorola Edge +, wait until you play it on the big screen. In addition to more screen space, you can take advantage of the power of Verizon 5G to reduce loading times. Users can pair a Bluetooth controller with their device to enhance their gaming experience.

You can watch all your favorite shows and view your favorite apps on a bigger screen so you can enjoy them even more. Currently, Samsung DeX is pretty well known at the moment. However, this is not the first time Motorola has offered desktop mode. In 2011, Motorola introduced the Motorola Atrix 4G.

Atrix 4G can provide users with a desktop-like experience through custom peripherals. The peripheral was a dock, a laptop shell. Users will dock the Atrix 4G for a laptop-like experience.

Unfortunately, hardware and software weren’t as sophisticated as they are today. However, as smartphone hardware and software evolve, the experience will improve significantly.

