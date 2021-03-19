Rock has a new energy drink, so we tried it





What’s good about Dwayne Johnson’s new energy drink?I wanted to know

Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire

March 19, 2021

Dwayne Johnson, one of Zoa Energy’s four owners, has a can of new energy drinks. (Zoa Energy)

(NEXSTAR) — If you’re one of the millions of people following Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Instagram, you know he’s Jim’s beast. While he works hard as a reason for success and advertises to grind, many of us have some secret formulas that give us his bulging biceps and towering traps. I wanted it.

Enter Dwayne Johnson’s New Energy Drink.

Johnson’s beverage is called Zoa Energy and has five flavors. This drink contains 160 mg of natural caffeine (from green tea and unroasted coffee beans) and is available as a sugar-free or 100-calorie option.

In this review, we used the sugar-free 15-calorie version of the original flavor.

I’m not a big energy drink guy. When I knocked down the sugar-free Red Bull several times, my stomach remained agitated, so I usually keep it away. However, it was touted as a “healthy” alternative to other energy drinks, so I had to give it a try.

According to Zor’s website, this drink contains 100% daily intake of vitamin C, vitamins B6 and B2, electrolytes, and branched-chain amino acids.

The taste of the drink was quite similar to Red Bull, but lacked the stinging and aftertaste of the latter drink. For those unfamiliar with Red Bull, the taste is certainly unique. Consider burning a little and then carbonated apple juice. It may sound very strange (and so), but the flavor of Red Bull has become a common taste associated with energy drinks.

The color of the beverage can be described as yellow or gold. It’s a little cloudy — like a heavy beer.

A few minutes after drinking Zoa Energy Drink, I was able to feel the effect in the form of a light squirt. The drink was quite large and took about 15 minutes to finish.

I decided to have a drink early in the morning before endurance training with cardio and weights. I had energy throughout my training, but sometimes I needed to monitor my heart rate. I felt it was higher than without drinks, so I reduced some of my aerobic exercise.

Did it swell like rock after a drink? Absolutely not. But I still want to fantasize, and with a few more trials I think there’s a 0.002% chance.

Conclusion: I will try Zoa Energy again on the day of complete drainage. It certainly provides the long-awaited boost, and unlike Red Bull, there is no stomach irritation.

Currently, this drink is available online in 12 packs for $ 30 and shipping. This means you can buy a drink for about $ 2.50 without shipping. It will soon be rolled out in the GNC store and will be available on Amazon next week.

