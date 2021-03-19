Your Alienware gaming laptop has the Cherry MX keyboard and exactly what you need.





The Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 laptops will soon be equipped with features not found on other gaming laptops. A real Cherry MX mechanical key switch. If you’re a mechanical keyboard fan, and if you’re not, this is a big deal.

Cherry arguably makes the best keyswitches in the business, and making the switches thin enough for laptop keyboards represents a major advance in portable gaming technology. In fact, this innovation could arguably solve the biggest problem with today’s gaming laptops.

The information is provided directly by Dell, the parent company of Alienwares. Alienware and Cherry MX have collaborated to develop a Cherry MX ultra-thin switch that is only 3.5mm high. Compare and contrast with the 18.5mm Cherry MX original switch or the 11.9mm Cherry MX low profile switch.

For laptop lovers who may not be familiar with the wonderful world of mechanical keyboards, a little explanation is needed. Most keyboards on the market, including most laptop keyboards, are “membrane” models. These inexpensive keyboards work by passing a signal to two electrical membranes each time you press a key. Although they are cheap and easy to manufacture, they are prone to failure and do not provide satisfactory tactile feedback.

Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, act like typewriters. Each key contains a switch with a mechanical spring. At the press of a key, the switch sends the signal directly to the computer, rather than relying on two large gelatinous slabs of conductive material.

The problem with mechanical keyboards is that, apart from the fact that they are costly, keyswitches take up much more space than membranes for obvious reasons. As a result, it is almost impossible to incorporate a mechanical keyboard into a laptop.

MSI tried to add a fully mechanical SteelSeries keyboard to Titan laptops a few years ago. The keyboard did work beautifully, but that meant the laptop needed to be thick and heavy. It definitely defeats the fact that it has a gaming system rather than being able to bring it anywhere.

Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile switches are no thicker than the average membrane laptop keycap. Dell claims that these switches offer comfortable 1.8 mm key movements and can withstand up to 15 million keystrokes per stroke than many full-size mechanical keyboards offer. .. Also, like many common mechanical keyswitches, the Cherry MX Ultra Low Profiles make noise on input, but not as much as the famous loud Blue switch.

The Toms Guide has already reviewed the Alienware m15 R4 laptop. It was impressed with its powerful hardware, powerful gaming performance, and lightweight design. In theory, using a mechanical keyboard could only improve this system further.

I would like to experience the new key switch in the near future. Until then, keep in mind that Cherry MX Ultra Low Profiles will add $ 150 to the customized m14R4 laptop, bringing the absolute minimum price for such a system to $ 2,300.

