Tim Cook seeks “a lasting and hopeful future for all” in a Wall Street Journal editorial





Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote an editorial for The Wall Street Journal in light of more action against systematic racism and the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on the community. I asked for the need to do it.

Cook’s work highlights how the pandemic has had different impacts on different communities and draws on his personal experience growing during the civil rights movement.

In simple theory, illness should affect us all equally. But in reality, the opposite is true. We have all seen in real time how structural discrimination and obstacles to opportunity work in a crisis. In our community, everything from infection rates and care outcomes to financial adversity to virtual learning challenges when schools are closed is always out of reach of true equity. It’s the heaviest for some people. As someone who grew up during the civil rights movement, it’s frustrating to see how much work is still being done, but good people march and demand better things.

As the end of the pandemic approaches, Cook will do everything he can to ensure a hopeful “permanent” future for all individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to move forward. It is a joint responsibility to ensure that you do things.

As the pandemic recedes, we cannot simply assume that healing will continue. What is to come is not only the end of illness, but ensuring that it is a lasting and hopeful future for all who have endured and sacrificed in this unprecedented era, It depends on the community, businesses and government.

The global health crisis has forced millions of students to study remotely from home.Cook said Apple was “a powerful learning tool. [sharing] Cook goes on to discuss Apple’s multiple investments in Black and the undervalued community.

And it has led us to undertake major new investments through our racial equality and justice initiatives. These projects are helping build in partnership with Atlanta’s Historically Black College to support the next generation of color leaders in areas ranging from machine learning to app development, entrepreneurship and design. Includes Atlanta Propel Center. Also, the first Apple Developer Academy in the United States, located in downtown Detroit, with over 50,000 black-owned businesses, isn’t lacking in great ideas for the app economy.

Cook ends with a hopeful message, rather telling us that this pandemic needs to speak to us and that the long history of injustice should not be used as an excuse to do nothing. I want

The best time to plant trees is said to be 20 years ago, but the second best time is today. If this pandemic taught us something, I hope we can’t use the long history of injustice as an excuse for none of us to act. Our lives on this planet are precious and fleeting, and fate has a way to remind us that society is as strong as those who have long been overlooked and underestimated.

Cook’s full editorial can be read by subscribing to The Wall Street Journal.

