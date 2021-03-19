Intel declares war with AMD in demonstration of Tiger Lake 8 core laptop CPU game at 5GHz





Intel unveiled an 8-core Tiger Lake laptop CPU that runs a game demo at 5GHz across multiple cores.

This happened during a session GDC Showcase virtual conference discovered by VideoCardz, announced by Roger Chandler, VP and General Manager of Intel’s client XPU products and solutions.

The exact model is not shown, but it turned out to be a Tiger Lake-H (10nm) Core i9 8 core (16 threads) processor, but running on multiple singles at 5GHz. Core (given its feat, it’s a fair bet that this is the flagship core i9-11980HK).

The game being demoed is Total War, and the Tiger Lake chip seems to handle most of the CPU-intensive on-screen actions well and keep things running smoothly (probably integrated graphics). The rest is unclear (the system specs for enthusiast-level laptops in the prototype stage).

The presentation also emphasized in some respects that Tiger Lake-H supports PCIe 4 SSDs and discrete GPUs and offers 20 PCIe Gen4 lanes for all-round performance improvement.

The overall position here is a mobile chip with “desktop caliber performance”, and Chandler has confirmed the release schedule for the second quarter of the Tiger Lake-H series, so it will not take long to wait. did. Computex, which takes place in early June, is widely known as Intel’s most probable boot platform.

Power up

According to recent rumors, the TDP of 11980HK is 45W, but as you can see here (theoretically), it seems to provide a 65W mode that allows multiple cores to reach a boost speed of 5GHz. .. Of course, heat and cooling are another major part of the puzzle in terms of maintaining this kind of performance.

The flagship Core i9-11980HK is believed to be backed up by the Core i9-11900H and Core i7-11800H. They are also 8-core and 16-thread mobile processors, but with slightly slower clock speeds (as expected). .. Previously, the 11th generation Tiger Lake laptop chips topped the quad-core model, but they are still very competitive.

