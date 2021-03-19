Thanks to the Koch Media partnership, Payday 3 has been confirmed to be released in 2023





The gang seems to be targeting San Francisco next (Photo: Star Breeze)

The new publishing agreement between Starbreeze and Koch Media means Payday 3 has guaranteed a release and plans to launch it in 2023.

Star Breeze seems to be really improving. The company has been in dire straits for some time and has been forced to cut costs and fire the CEO after the Walking Dead game was canceled on the console.

But now he has managed to sign a publishing deal with Koch Media, which will fund the development of Star Breeze’s next major release, Payday 3.

Payday 2 follow-up allows you to manage a team of bank robbers committing a variety of robbers, but it’s not really well known, except for the planned launch year of 2023 and its release on PCs and consoles. Is not … Post-release content and features are also planned.

In addition to ensuring continued development, Starbreezes CEO Tobias Sjgren said the deal will ensure the global release of Payday 3 and marketing activities throughout the game’s life cycle.

Starbreeze adds that fans don’t have to worry about it changing hands, as they remain the owner of the Payday IP. Koch Media is solely responsible for financing new games and for publishing and marketing obligations.

Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Medias, is pleased to welcome Star Breeze as a new partner in the global publishing business.

Payday 3 is becoming a great game. Based on what we’ve already seen, Payday 3 takes the franchise to new heights and delights Payday fans as well as new viewers with innovative multiplayer gameplay.

Details: Game

Despite its first launch in 2013, it makes sense that Star Breeze is now putting all its efforts into the Payday franchise. This is because Payday 2’s continued success underpinned the studio’s financial difficulties and restructuring efforts.

We had to sell the publishing rights to games like System Shock 3 and Psychonauts 2, the latter being transferred to Microsoft, and Psychonauts developer Double Fine to buy at about the same time.

Payday 3 will be available in 2023 for PCs and currently unnamed consoles.

