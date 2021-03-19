Motorola Moto G100 5G Launched at Affordable Price





Motorola is about to launch a new smartphone this year. Especially after releasing the Motorola Edge S in China a few months ago, the company is all ready to launch a device named Moto G100 5G in Europe.

No official announcement has been made yet, but according to Spanish retailer ParaTuPC (via 91mobiles), the Motorola Moto G1005G is expected to be reasonably priced.

In particular, Spanish retailers list the Moto G100 5G on their website for a price of 479. The model number of the phone is XT2125.

Perhaps this amount also includes local taxes. Therefore, it can be very well estimated that the actual price of the device can be about $ 10 lower than the list price.

One thing is certain: the next Motorola Moto G100 5G will be an affordable 5G smartphone. Moreover, given the specifications rumored for this device, the price tag is very competitive.

To get started, the Motorola Moto G100 5G is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. This is a welcome improvement over the Snapdragon 865 SoC used by most of the 2020-Android flagships.

There are rumors that the Moto G100 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

There are some rumors that give us an idea of ​​what this next Motorola Moto G1005G will pack, as there is no official confirmation of the specifications for this device.

The expectation is that the phone will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, there are also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage options. However, for obvious reasons, the price of this variant is high.

There is a huge 6.7 inch 90Hz AMOLED panel combined with a 5G connection. The front of the device comes with a dual punchhole display that houses a dual selfie camera.

The rear camera setup is expected to pack the quad camera setup. Perhaps it will be the leading 64MP primary sensor.

As far as other cameras are concerned, it’s a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 3D flight time sensor for better background blur. What’s more, there is no information as to whether the phone will come with Android 11 or Android 10 as is.

Recently, Motorola announced the release date of the Motorola G1005G. The device will be officially launched on March 25th. This is definitely at the top of Motorola’s G lineup.

