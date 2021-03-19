The Pagani Huayra R is a $ 3.1 million see-off with an 838HPV12 engine.





Italian premier car maker Pagani has returned to the radar with a see-off befitting its spectacular Huayra mid-engined supercar. First introduced in 2012 as the successor to Pagani’s hugely successful and award-winning Zonda, the Huayra R differs from its predecessor, the Huayra.

Horacio Pagani, founder of Pagani Automobili SPA, states that creativity is the result of curiosity and a quest for something that doesn’t exist. From this desire for freedom and the experience of the Zonda R and past cars, the Huayra R, like the breath of fresh air.

To get started, the Huayra R is powered by a brand new naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine. Developed and designed for the Huayra R by Mercedes-AMG collaborator HWA, the new V12 is a screamer. The Paganis V12R engine delivers 838 horsepower and 553 lb-ft torque on the powerful 9000 rpm red line, weighs only 436 lbs (198 kg) and requires servicing every 6,200 miles (10,000 km).

The new engine had to have the charm, romance, sound and simplicity of the 1980s F1 engine and incorporate the most advanced technology available today, Pagani added.

In addition to being equipped with a new engine, the Huayra R is equipped with a new 6-speed sequential gearbox that provides maximum thrill with every gear change. Pagani claims 95% friction efficiency by using a 3-sintered metal disc racing clutch, ensuring a more accurate shift while reducing shift times. Unused gas travels towards a state-of-the-art ceramic-coated Inconel exhaust system. In this configuration, this sounds ungodly.

The Pagani Huayra R features the same carbon titanium monocoque frame as the Huayra Roadster BC. The new engine and transmission mount directly to the frame, increasing the rigidity of the chassis for more rigid handling and agility. There are also 19-inch wheels fitted with Pirelli slick tires inspired by GT3 racing and are available in two rubber compounds, medium and wet medium.

On the other hand, the anchor is a carbon ceramic rotor, and the Brembo disc is 16.1 inches at the front and 15.4 inches at the rear. Speaking of the rear, the Huayra R has a substantial rear spoiler and a pair of movable flaps for adjusting downforce while driving. According to Pagani, the Huayra R produces £ 2,205 downforce at 199 mph.

Pagani has created only 30 Huayra R examples, each starting at $ 3.1 million. If you haven’t figured it out before, the Huayra R isn’t legal on the road, it’s a slightly extravagant truck toy. But for a man or woman who has everything, the Hypercar collection wouldn’t be complete without the Pagani Huayra R.

