C.O.D .: Warzone Season 2 Zombie Outbreak-Top Tips from Mr Dalek JD





Zombie outbreaks are easy to survive if you know all the tricks (Photo: Activision)

To celebrate the release of Zombie Outbreak Mode in Call of Duty War Zone Season 2, YouTuber Mr Dalek JD has provided five tips for becoming a Zombie Master.

Top 5 Zombie Outbreak Tips

1.40 is a magic number

Once you have activated your machine in the designated area of ​​Verdansk, you need to eliminate 40 zombies to collect the elusive yellow access cards that give you a secret loot chest.

You don’t have to do this yourself. Like enemy players, you can help other members of the team take out the undead, but beware of the yellow card when the 40th zombie is killed!

2. Unlimited rewards

If you use your access card to open the chest of that yellow loot, you’ll probably think the reward ends there. However, in reality, you can activate zombie events as many times as you like during the Warzone game. In other words, you can increase the number of times you open the yellow crate. Doing this allows the entire team to be fully kitted with unique items not found anywhere else, such as durable gas masks that can survive longer in the gas.

3. They are getting smarter

As zombies continue for weeks in Verdansk, more and more different types begin to emerge. You need to be aware of not only typical zombies, but also NovaGas zombies that emit a cloud of poisonous gas that will surprise you for a while. Apart from that, there are explosive zombies that explode when you run towards you.Keep an eye on who knows what other mutations will appear

4. Should I stay or go?

If your plane’s flight path is above a prison or other zombie infestation area, it can be very crowded and you should consider stopping in these areas. The interior of the prison is very dark and there are multiple levels, so it’s very easy for enemies to hide in the shadows. But nothing prevents the same.

Details: Game

5. Use your surroundings as a weapon

Guns are the only way you can defeat hordes of warzone vehicles and are a great alternative to mowing undead very quickly and easily!

These tips and tricks were written by YouTube game creator Mr Dalek JD. You can check out his Call Of Duty content on his YouTube channel.

