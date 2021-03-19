How to get Sanrio items and villagers at Animal Crossing New Horizons





Nintendo

Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the most beloved games at the moment, and there are many games that fans are looking forward to, such as nature-themed spring plans. You can enjoy a lot of new things after April, but here you will learn how to get items and villagers from ACNH’s Sanrio Amiibo card, following the latest Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 1.9.0.

One of the features and events you can look forward to next month is the revival of Bunny Day on April 4th. Bunny Day won’t start until next month, but from March 28th to April 4th, you’ll get Nuuks Crannie exclusive Bunny Day accessories.

The above is exciting, but below we’ll show you how to get items and villagers from ACNH’s Sanrio Amiibo card, following the latest Animal Crossing New Horizons update.

Animal Crossing New Horizons 1.9.0 Update

Animal Crossing New Horizons players can now download Update 1.9.0.

Update 1.9.0 commemorates the first anniversary of Animal Crossing New Horizons and comes with a cake celebrating this opportunity.

We have rarely celebrated in the past year, but at ACNH we have a lot to celebrate, thanks to the fact that many people aren’t crazy about it.

This update comes with the number one cherry top cake. There will also be a Custom Design Pro Editor + that allows players to place custom designs on existing items.

In addition to all of the above, there are also fresh accessories such as whoopee cushions in time for April Fool’s Day starting from March 26th to April 1st on the land of ACNH.

Whoopee cushions and anniversary cakes are definitely delicious, but here’s how to get Sanrio villagers thanks to the update.

How to get Sanrio Amiibo items and villagers at ACNH

You can get items and villagers from the Sanrio Amiibo card of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The Sanrio Amiibo Card will be available from March 26th from US Target for $ 5.99. Animal Crossing You need these cards to get New Horizons Island items and villagers.

The villagers you can get are:

Lira Gorilla Martica Buetwar Sheep Chai Elephant Chelsea Deer Toby Rabbit

You can also get items to decorate your home.

If you get a Sanrio card, you need to go to the housing service Tom Nook shop and select the “Invite Amiibo Camper” option.

This will allow you to scan the card, invite villagers and get the items underneath Nook Shopping’s special merchandise.

Animal Crossing World publishes a complete guide to the items in the game.

