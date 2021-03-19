Destiny 2’s tomorrow’s drop rate conspiracy theory was correct





Destiny 2

Bungee

If you’ve been playing Destiny 2 content in the endgame since the launch of Beyond Lights, you’ll have a 90% chance of not having the Eyes of Tomorrow, Deep Stone Crypt Raids exotic rocket launcher. And it may be after 10, 20, or 50 trials.

Unlike some modern exotics, there are no special quests to get the Eyes of Tomorrow. This is the end of luck with raid drop rates like Anarchy and 1000 Voices. Getting that rare drop at the end of a raid is rare, but I have something to say.

In the wake of countless Scourges and those who haven’t yet obtained anarchy, Bungie finally implemented unlucky protection against such raid exotics.

However, they claimed that Eyes of Tomorrow and Deep Stone Crypt had such luck, but the evidence suggested something was broken. I haven’t seen it yet. This led to Joe Blackburn’s first investigation and statement. Yes, bad luck protection was active:

Oh.

It turns out that it was only half true. After further investigation, this week’s TWAB revealed that something was really wrong. While bad luck protection was in effect, it was only applied per character, not the entire account.

So tell you with a 5% drop rate chance and do it every week with Warlocks, Titans and Hunters. If you add 1% per character, for example per clear, at the end of the week you will have a 6% chance for the next week per character. But if that’s done across each character’s account, that’s 8%. In that case, it will be 7% each next week, but if done correctly it will be 11%. Then 8% instead of 14%. You can see how this begins to snowball and result in a much lower rate than it should.

Destiny 2

Bungee

Fortunately, the fix for this is retroactive, and when the fix is ​​published next week, all its folds will be cleared immediately. I think this counts the first completion of the week for each character, but Im isn’t positive as it can be clear. Anyway, given that it’s been 14 weeks since Beyond Light went on sale, if you’re running at least once for all three characters, you’ll need to go back and add 52 completions.

According to Bungee’s research, it’s not a big raid-type boss, but it’s not the only Eyes of Tomorrow fix that comes because the damage is a bug against the yellow bar mini boss. But who knows!

The lesson here is that if something really feels sick, then something really probably feels sick. The end result is that after 3 months, these drop rates are properly adjusted, Gambit gets worse, and more intruders have Eyes. Cool and cool.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos