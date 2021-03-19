Chinese military bans Tesla vehicles in its complex due to camera concerns: Source





(Reuters)-Chinese troops have banned Tesla cars from entering the military estate, citing security concerns about cameras attached to the cars, according to two people who saw the directive’s notice.

File photo: On May 8, 2020, at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China, a man wearing a face mask after an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was wearing a Tesla Model 3 sedan and a Tesla Model X sports utility vehicle. I’m walking by.

Bloomberg had previously advised Tesla owners to park their cars outside of military property by order issued by the military, adding that the ban was notified to residents of military housing this week.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal states that the Chinese government may use company vehicles by military, sensitive industry state-owned enterprises, and staff of key agencies because it could cause a national security breach. I reported that it was restricted.

It was not immediately clear whether the measures were applied to all such facilities.

The State Council of East Germany’s intelligence agency and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. I couldn’t immediately ask the Chinese Ministry of Defense for comment.

Tesla cars have several small cameras on the outside to assist in parking and self-driving. Models 3 and Y have a camera embedded in the rearview mirror for driver safety, but it is disabled by default.

Tesla’s top boss, Elon Musk, said on Twitter in 2019: Starting to compete with Uber / Lyft allows people to make money in their cars as part of Tesla’s shared autonomous fleet. .. If someone ruins your car, you can check out the video.

Musk often talked about the value of data that Tesla vehicles can capture that can be used to develop self-driving features. Other car makers also equip their vehicles with cameras and other sensors that can capture images of objects around the car.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the move took place after a government security review of the company’s vehicles, citing people familiar with the effort.

Chinese officials have discovered that Tesla’s car sensors can record visual images of surrounding locations, the report added.

Tesla shares fell slightly in trading before the bell on Friday.

Report by Eva Mathews and Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore and Beijing Newsrooms. Edited by Maju Samuel and anilD Silva

