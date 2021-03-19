OxygenOS 10.3.9 enhances security and stability for OnePlus 6 and 6T





OnePlus has released a new update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T handsets. It is marked as OxygenOS 10.3.9. This update enhances the security of your device while also making other improvements.

To be honest, the change log for this update isn’t that big, with only a few entries. This is far from a major update. That said, the update is already deploying OTA (Over-the-Air).

This is being rolled out in stages, in line with all the updates the company offers. In other words, some have already received it, while others will have to wait a bit.

OxygenOS 10.3.9 brings new security patches to OnePlus 6 and 6T

Well, for the exact changes, you can get a new Android security patch with this update. OnePlus included a February 2021 security patch. We also updated the GMS package in December 2020.

In addition, this update fixes many known unnamed issues and improves overall system stability. OnePlus seems to have found many bugs that need to be fixed.

As far as the change logs are concerned, this is basically the end. Please note that using a VPN does not help you install this update. Rollouts are not region-based as they used to be, because all regions are getting rollouts at the same time. Therefore, you have to wait.

If for some reason you can’t wait and want to install this update manually, the files are available. XDA Developers shared the link in case you are interested in manual installation.

This update is based on Android 10

Please note that this update, like many previous updates, is based on Android 10. Android 11 is not yet available on OnePlus 6 and 6T Series devices.

Both OnePlus 6 and 6T have the same version update, OxygenOS 10.3.9. Both software products should be very similar, if not identical. Of course, if you install it manually, be sure to download the correct build.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos