Get a 120Hz display with a smaller notch and a larger battery on your Apple iPhone 13





The Apples 2021 iPhone model has been in the news a lot lately. The company reports that it can abandon the iPhone 13 name and choose the iPhone 12S name instead. Now, the new report gives us a peak on what Apple’s future smartphones will look like.

Future iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S will have thinner bezels and smaller notches compared to older iPhone models, according to a GizChina report. This setting increases the effective screen area for iPhone users.

In addition to this, the next iPhone model will be equipped with Direct Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology to replace the existing Face ID component. This can reduce the space required for the notch. Apple iPhone 13 (GizChina)

The image shared by the publication shows that the iPhone 13 will get a larger battery with a Lightning connector and a laser rangefinder. Future iPhone models will also come with Samsung’s 120Hz ProMotion screen. This is a feature suggested by some past reports. According to the report, the Samsung LTPO screen supports refresh rates that vary from 1Hz to 120Hz, which helps save battery power.

In addition, the iPhone 13 series is designed to work with the Apples A15 chipset, which supports up to 1TB of flash storage. As far as biometrics is concerned, some past reports suggest a 2021 iPhone with in-display fingerprint sensor support. A report from the publication now states that Apple is expected to include its own fingerprint recognition system on the 2021 iPhone, which uses reflected light instead of ultrasonic vibration to analyze fingerprints.

That said, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet. So for now, I’ll cover all these reports with just a little salt.

