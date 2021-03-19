Destiny 2 increases the drop rate of Deep Stone Crypto’s exotic launcher





Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced a fix to increase the drop rate of Deep Stone Crypt’s exotic rocket launcher, The Eyes of Tomorrow.

Developer Bungie has announced that in a future update, the Destiny 2 drop rate for the exotic rocket launcher The Eyes of Tomorrow will increase. The Solar Rocket Launcher is added in the Destiny 2s Beyond Light extension and is available from Tanix Abomination, the last boss of the Deep Stone Cryptrade. Given the exotic level of random raid drops, the roll after completing the raid is not guaranteed and the player may need multiple completions to finally acquire the weapon.

The Beyond Light extension is the largest Destiny 2 to date, adding locations, new Stasis subclasses, some impressive characters from the original game, and more. Despite everything added to the game, Beyond Light isn’t without problem sharing. Bungie recently fixed a bug that allowed 12 players to participate in raids that normally only target 6 players. Not only did this make the experience easier, but it was also much more enjoyable for some exploit players. Players wanted Bungie to take some time to fix the funny glitch, but a recent patch has fixed it.

In a news post, Bungiehas announced that he would fix the drop rate for The Eyes of Tomorrow, which will take effect on March 23. According to the post, the studio has discovered the unlucky protection of the game. Every time a player completed a raid but couldn’t get a weapon, the Eyes of Tomorrow dropped and was incorrectly applied per character, not the entire account. This meant that bad luck protection was only applied to the first character to be raided that week. This is especially bad for players with multiple characters. In a future Hotfix 3.1.1.1 update, bad luck protection for all characters will be combined into a single value and will be applied retroactively after the raid begins.

In particular, the Hotfix 3.1.1.1 update also enhances the damage of The Eyes of Tomorrow after it was unintentionally reduced in the previous update, and the balance change to the Stasis subclass previously announced by the studio. Finally, the post also announced that a new Iron Banner event will start on the same day that the update was released on March 23rd.

Changing the drop rate to The Eyes of Tomorrow is undoubtedly important for anyone trying to acquire weapons across multiple characters without success. This fix may not work for players who only raid one character, but players who play Destiny 2 with multiple Guardians may finally be able to sigh of relief. not.

Destiny 2 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Source: Bungie

