Next Valve Index VR headset may be wireless





Wireless valve index VR headsets may be in the process of passing a patent recently granted in the United States. This document details both standalone devices such as Oculus Quest 2 and wireless versions that connect to external devices such as PCs.

There are a total of three designs exploring two ideas, demonstrating that Valve pays a lot of attention to the comfort of future Index headsets. The model isn’t just wireless, but it includes new ways to disperse heat and comes with ergonomic features that make it easier to tune your device.

This patent may give us insight into what the next valve index will look like, but we should not go beyond ourselves. There is no guarantee that the patent will turn into an actual product. Also, the three designs do not mean that you will be able to successfully get three new Valve Index variants in the near future. However, they are currently pointing out interesting ideas that are being considered somewhere in the Valve lab.

At the top of our list is, of course, the wireless side. Wires have a habit of getting in the way of VR. There you are afraid that you may trip over them, and the feeling of being tethered can reduce your immersiveness.

With Oculus Quest and Quest 2 prospering as standalone products, the following Valve Index is also possible, and wireless headsets can offer the best of both worlds. As proven in Oculus Quest 2, a wireless headset with the right internal specifications can not only provide a compelling immersive mobile VR experience, but also with an optional high-speed USB-C connection to your PC. You may be able to unlock all PCVRs connected to your desktop. Experience can also be provided.

Beyond that, comfort is a big plus, but the best detail of the whole document is that Valve Index 2 can be quite in the middle. Given that the Valve Index was submitted more than a year after it was first released in September 2020, this document shows that Valve has spent some time and effort exploring the next device. .. Hopefully this means one is coming, and the news that both Oculus Quest 3 and PSVR 2 are under development shows a healthy future for virtual reality fans.

