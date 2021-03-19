Soleil Moonfly tells an episode of the “Punky Brewster” refrigerator





Soleil Moonfly revisited her iconic 80’s role in the restart of Peacock’s new “Punky Brewster” and, in honor of the new series, walked a memorable path with today.

The original “Punky Brewster” aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986 and syndicated from 1987 to 1988, giving the title character’s life a moody and affectionate adoptive father, Henry (George Gaines), and a close friend. It was aired with Sherry (Sherry Johnson).

“I love the first episode of Punky and Henry coming together,” she said. “I love the dynamics between Sherry and her. I love the evolving friendship.”

Soleil Moon Frye looks back on the episode of “Punky Brewster” dealing with the Challenger explosion. NBC

44-year-old Fry also likes the 1986 episode of Punky’s devastation after seeing the Challenger Space Shuttle explode.

“I always wanted to be an astronaut,” she said. “Coping with the Challenger explosion was an episode so close to my heart, because I was experiencing so much pain that there were so many people around the world at the time.”

In another unforgettable episode, Sherry is trapped in an abandoned fridge during a hideaway game, on the verge of suffocation, and Punky and her friend Margot perform CPR to save her life.

“It hurt so many people,” she recalled. “But it was very nice. I believe the episode was written by the kids to get them to send their ideas. And it was very nice. The CPR they learned through Punky and Sherry , Actually actually applied it …. And to be honest, I think Sherry is still afraid of the fridge. “

Relation

Several well-known child actors have made guest appearances in “Punky Brewster”, including Mark Paul Gosseller, who played Punky’s math tutor in 1988.

“Oh, I was so crushed by Mark Paul,” she said. “And he was very kind, and I was always thinking about his world, and he was just a great guy, and I continued” Saved by the Bell “a few years later. Like this “punky” “bell-saved” crossover. Peacock TV, I’m just saying I was able to watch the musical. “

Shelly Johnson, who played Punky’s best friend Sherry, returns to the resurrection of “Punky Brewster.” NBC

Her young co-star Johnson replayed her role in the revival, and Fry said they still shared the bond.

“I love Sherry,” she said. “She is very light and happy in my life, and as you know, we were best friends at the age of eight, and we are still best friends today. And it’s so beautiful. We Because we grew up together, and we did not meet for a few years but didn’t realize it, a few years later, it seemed like it was actually years, but the moment we met all the time we were in telepathic contact. I got off the elevator first, so I was barking hysterically. I was very excited to see her. She was very excited. And we were just crying. And it wasn’t even a moment. As if, Love Fest. “

George Gaynes played Punky’s adoptive father, Henry Warnimont. NBC

Fry also shared a special relationship with his dad on the screen.

“I really feel that George Gaynes’ wings … are wrapping me up now,” she said of the late actor who died in 2016. .. And he always treated me equally. do you know? He never told me. And I think adults often tell their children to know everything, do you know? And like I, I learn more than ever been taught by children. And he always respected me incredibly. And he allowed me to be a child. For him it was really very kind. “

Relation

Fry said fans are still raising punkies to her frequently.

“If I’m 88 and they still say punky, I always say, I’ll be like’yes’,” she said. “So I love punky power. And people come in and they really share their stories. And people raised in broken homes and single parents, people who came to me through foster care Lots and they share their story, and it’s so profound and exciting to see how this has affected people’s lives, and certainly it affects my life. Gave. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos