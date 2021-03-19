Cheap TV Trading: Selling This 75 Inch 4K TV Best Buy For $ 699.99





Today, Best Buy’s three-day sale has begun, and an incredible deal has been found on a 75-inch 4K TV. For a limited time, this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV will be available for $ 699.99 ($ ​​999.99). That’s a huge $ 300 discount, an incredible price for a feature-rich large-screen 4K TV.

Cheap TV trading

Hisense’s 75-inch H65 Series Smart HDTV: $ 999.99 $ 699.99 at Best BuySave $ 300-This Hisense may be cheap, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packed with great features and a $ 300 discount. .. You too are getting a great price. With the built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you’re off to a great start. A motion rate of 120 and DTS Sound Studio are also available.View deal

This Hisense set may not be the best TV in the world, but with 4K HD resolution and DTS Virtual X technology, it delivers a cinematic image experience with bold, bright colors and an immersive audio experience. I will. Big-screen TVs also have smart features, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. It also has a handy voice remote control and built-in Google Assistant, giving you complete hands-free control over your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Watch and remember more of Best Buy’s 3-day sale TV shows. These offers end at midnight on Sunday, so you should take advantage of them now before it’s too late.

More TV Deals with Best Buy

Insignia 50inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $ 349.99 $ 299.99 at Best BuySave $ 50-If you’re looking for a cheap medium 4K with smart features, this Insignia set is a great option. This Alexa-enabled set comes with a Fire TV edition that allows you to stream content seamlessly and comes with a voice remote control for hands-free control. Close the SundayView deal

Sony 55-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: Best Buy $ 599.99 $ 549.99 Discount $ 50-Sell this stunning 55-inch Sony X750HLED 4K TV at Best Buy and save $ 50. Featuring one of Sony’s latest 4K processors and 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper image upscaling, this method is a great way to bring tech TVs to your living room at a low price. .. Close the SundayView deal

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: Best Buy Saves $ 749.99 $ 699.99 $ 50-Get a $ 50 Discount on This Samsung 70-inch 4K TV. Thanks to Crystal Processor 4K PurColor technology, this large screen set provides realistic images with bright, bold colors and crisp contrast. Close the SundayView deal

LG 65inch 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV: $ 999.99 $ 849 at Best BuySave $ 150-Best Buy has reduced the price of this LG 65inch 4K TV to $ 849 this week. This 4K TV deal features a stunning 65-inch NanoCell display for realistic images with bold, bright colors and crisp contrast. Close the SundayView deal

Buy more TV offers with the best cheap TV deals and sales list currently in progress.

You can also see the best sales of March Madness TV from Wal-Mart, Best Buy, Amazon and more.

