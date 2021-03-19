Take a peek at the OnePlus watch before it goes on sale next week





(OnePlus)

OnePlus will bring new phones to launch next week, but the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has more details on another device on the agenda, the smartwatch.

Unbox Therapy tweeted the first complete image of the device. Very similar to any other smartwatch on the market, it has a round watch face, at least two side buttons and a rubber or silicone band.

OnePlus responded to this image by inviting everyone to the event on March 23rd. At this event, the smartwatch will be launched alongside the OnePlus 9 flagship mobile phone. (Please look forward to our coverage.)

On Wednesday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also made fun of details about the next watch. He says this is the most requested device by the company’s customers. “The priority of devices that are part of the OnePlus ecosystem is to provide a fashionable design, seamless connectivity, and a best-in-class user experience, and the new OnePlus Watch is no exception.” He wrote in a forum post.

He emphasized that the product arrives “affordably”. We also plan to make Google’s Wear OS operating system compatible with unspecified real-time operating systems. “We are confident that we will provide a smooth and reliable experience while providing excellent battery life,” Lau said.

According to other leaks, this watch has a 46mm watch face, some water resistance IP68 rating, 4GB storage, and the ability to track sleep, stress and blood saturation.

Earlier this year, the company also launched a $ 35 fitness tracker, which is only available in India.

