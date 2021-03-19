Animal Crossing: New Horizons Review: A Year Later





The snow finally melted and I was able to get out and dig fossils without having to tie them up in a jacket or winter hat. The weather and spring on that T-shirt means that my Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island feels more lively. The number of insects and fish is increasing in lakes and the sea. Even my cute animal neighbor looks more energetic. But the changing weather also shows that I’ve been playing this game for a year. I’ve seen seasons, holidays, wildlife, and even other players and villagers come and go. In a way, New Horizons isn’t the same game I started playing in 2020. But in most cases, it’s about the same. So why am I still playing?

Id spent about two weeks playing the game when he wrote his first review of New Horizons last March. Even the fascinating standard of the Animal Crossing series, I called it Slowburn. He also said that the pace was an acquired taste. After all, I was very wrong, at least for certain parts of the audience who were able to bend the game the way they wanted. When everyone was stuck indoors, New Horizons turned into an exaggerated experience that seemed to be competing to repay the mortgage and complete the game as soon as possible. The stem market has exploded. Time travel is now accepted. Talk shows and celebrity appearances came and went. As a result, many players, or at least most of the people I know, burned out after weeks or months.

And I was there. Since the original GameCube, I’ve always treated it as a small pastime rather than a game of conquering Animal Crossing. I rarely play for more than an hour at a time, but I check in regularly. Early on, my friends, colleagues and family were dating me. At times, water vie for resources and the debate spills over into the real world. Well, it’s almost just me and my animal friends.

However, while most of the spectators seemed to slow down, Nintendo continued to update the game. Since its launch, New Horizons has celebrated swimming (and deep-sea fishing), art cellars (with the new wings of the museum), dreaming (and backing up your saves to the cloud), and a holiday celebration that covers all of the following: Added Thanksgiving Day for New Year’s Eve to Carnival. There have also been quality of life updates, including recent enhancements to customization.

Some of these updates have changed the way I play the game, at least in a small way. As someone who wants to collect all kinds of animals to complete my museum, I spend a lot of time diving clams and squid. Similarly, I check in to the game almost every day to see if the slippery art dealer Redd sold me a fraudulent painting. In the meantime, the event at least gives me something to look forward to. In general, they all follow the same formula, but collecting new items, especially around holidays, is still fun. Aesthetics can make a real difference. You can’t go to the real Super Nintendo World in Osaka, but you can make a Super Mario-themed makeover to the island’s outdoor market.

But to my surprise, the way I play on a daily basis hasn’t changed much. I started the game, changed my clothes, went to the store to see if there was anything new, then quickly ran around the island to collect fossils, clean flowers and weeds, and fish a little, if any. To do. I have time. If I came across a neighbor, I say hello. This changes on days when there are events such as fishing tournaments, but otherwise New Horizons is a daily practice. The weather may change, butterflies are floating, and you may be dressed as Mario, but I’m always doing almost the same thing.

It’s not necessarily a complaint. Part of the reason Animal Crossing is so fascinating is its comfort and fascination, at least for me. I’m not looking for a big surprise. After a long day, it’s great to spend some time in a cozy space and do some errands without the pressure of time or failure. If you don’t finish gardening all day, it’s not a big deal. I haven’t paid off my entire mortgage yet. I didn’t have much reason to spend more cash on it, as there are no particular penalties for not paying after my house was completely upgraded.

But that’s not the way I thought things would work in New Horizons. In my first review, I praised features such as terraforming, crafting, and the Nuukmile reward system because they felt like truly new additions that could rock the formula. A year later, that no longer applies to me. Nook Mile is a retrofit. I collect them well without trying to have little incentive to spend a lot of time worrying about achieving my goals. Crafting helps you get some rare items, but it’s usually easier to buy. Terraforming helped me make a nice waterfall, but I found it too boring for larger projects. Many of the changes feel important when you first start playing New Horizons, but in the end, the game settles on much the same rhythm as past Animal Crossing titles.

Aside from the deep-seated desire to fill the island’s museum, I think what I’ve been playing with is my longing for its friendliness. You need 30 minutes of rest every day. That was true last March, and it is still true today, and it could stay that way for the foreseeable future. A year ago, I praised the game that gave me more control, and I was thrilled that so many people were playing early on. But what I most wanted was comfort.

