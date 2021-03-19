Next Big Cyberpunk 2077 patch fixes police and cars





Image: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red today released a strange update on the next big patch for Cyberpunk 2077. This includes a brief description of the changes in the open world mechanics delivered by the space news broadcaster. * Huh *.

We can hear NightCity newscaster Gillian Jordan mysteriously teasing these changes in a series of videos showing how they actually work, but here are some of the main bullet points in patch 1.2:

Fewer police will spawn randomly behind you as soon as you remove your toes from the line. Speed ​​and steering adjustments to facilitate driving, such as sensitivity sliders. Adjustments to improve car control even when the frame rate drops. A new Unstuck feature that activates when it accelerates and doesn’t move (because you’re stuck in something or encounter another strange Nigh City anomaly). Option to turn off dodging by double tapping the move key. Other options for WASD binding on the keyboard.

that’s all. At least for now. Patch 1.2 is supposed to fix many of the underlying performance issues in the game. Especially on consoles, it’s still difficult to recommend playing Cyberpunk 2077 unless you’re using next-generation hardware.

Many of the above fixes address players’ long-standing complaints about the Cyberpunk 2077 open world, apart from glitches and suboptimal performance. The policemen who swarmed the players out of nowhere were big. It’s basically an overdrive Grand Theft Autos lawless meter, and trying to be a real cyberpunk isn’t all that fun. Driving the game can also be confusing, even if it leads to some very strange and interesting moments.

G / O media may receive fees

Cyberpunk 2077 got its first major patch in January, but hasn’t received much in the way of updates since then. It has not yet been announced when 1.2 will drop. CD Projekt Red had previously announced that the patch would be delayed due to a cyberattack at the company, but did not announce it until. For now, the game remains unavailable on the PlayStation Store, as Sony pulled it first a week after its release due to a variety of issues players encountered.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos