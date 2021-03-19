First Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 patch info reveals police AI, driving changes and more





cyber punk

CDPR

As we approach the end of the month here, players wanted to see some information about the next 1.2 patch, which was delayed from February, thanks to a recent CDPR hack.

Now you’ve first seen some of the changes contained in the patch. Just as we’ve been using CDPR since it all started, we need to admire their creativity in the delivery here. These early patch notes are delivered as Night City News broadcasts, as if they were actually being developed in the world. Here are some of the bits they announce changes coming to Instagram Police AI:

What was supposed to reassure Night Citizens on the street has dramatically reduced public confidence in NCPD officers.

My tune, Jake, was in a shootout with Tiger Claw the other day. He missed a shot and hit a pedestrian on the other side of the street. Instantly, NCPD flocked to him and defeated him. It seems they emerged from the thin air just behind his back! If you ask me, it’s too cruel in response to regular accidental murders! Kabuki Mike, 28 years old.

I love it.

Cyberpunk 2077

Loibl-GP

Anyway, what are the actual changes after separating them from the story format?

Police AI Police spawn farther and take longer to actually reach the crime scene, rather than spawning instantly. Reconnaissance drones may also investigate the situation before they arrive.

According to Driving Control CDPR, many users have problems controlling their cars, especially on mice and keyboards, or platforms with low frame rates, leading to many accidental collisions and pedestrian deaths. In addition to cars with various individual handling adjustments, there are new steering sensitivity settings that can be changed.

You don’t have to abandon your car if you hit a rock or trash and get stuck. They add a rock feature that allows you to rock your car from side to side to peel it off and continue.

Accidental Death This doesn’t seem to deal with the random deaths caused by the 2-inch fall bugs we sometimes see, but rather it causes people to accidentally dodge the rooftop-rolling down. Is related to. There is an option to turn off the double dup of the move key to avoid it.

These are the four main changes introduced in this news report, excluding all the interesting settings around this news report. I don’t think this is the full range of 1.2 patches, so I think these news segments will grow further or instead come a long list of more traditional patch notes. Obviously there are a lot of things to fix. This is a good start, but I haven’t really encountered any other issues, so I think it’s only the police changes that really affect what I’ve experienced so far.

There are still more, but I’m glad I heard something. However, there is no date yet for this.

Update: In fact, there is a video of what the new police AI will look like. Um, is that okay? It’s hard to say much of the difference, except that they spawn a little farther.It’s not like they pull up by car

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos