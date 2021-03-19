Louisiana COVIDs: Less than 400 inpatients.View the latest data | Coronavirus





The Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 107 confirmed coronavirus cases and 9 confirmed deaths in a Friday noon update.

The number of hospitalizations has decreased by 15 and the latest number of hospitalizations has fallen below 400. The data reflect yesterday’s hospitalization.

The number of patients requiring mechanical ventilation has increased by two.

The United States plans to lend a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico.

The Louisiana Department of Health said on Friday that some data was not processed in time for Friday’s report.

“Due to technical issues, some lab data was not processed in time for the 3/19 report. These data will be included in the 3/22 update.”

According to the agency’s dashboard, Louisiana currently has a total of 376,655 confirmed coronavirus cases and 63,082 “potential” coronavirus cases.

These are another major state-wide stats as of Friday.

Total number of confirmed cases: 376,655 Total number of “possible” cases: 63,082 Total number of confirmed deaths: 9,199 Currently in hospital: 399 Currently on ventilator: 68 Vaccine series start: 987,523 (twice weekly) Update) Vaccine series completed: 568,968 Recovery estimate: 426,243 as of March 15 (updated weekly))

Note: Advocate and The Times-Picayune staff have increased daily and confirmed deaths based on the difference between today’s and yesterday’s totals of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. Calculate. On its dashboard, the Louisiana Department of Health publishes a daily number of cases, including cases that may be indicated by a positive antigen test. The number of cases may differ from those listed here.

Here are some of the parishes where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased the most during the day, based on Friday’s report.

Calcasheu: 21 Jefferson: 19 Acadia: 17 Bosier: 14 Rapides: 14 East Baton Rouge: 7 Orleans: 3

Can’t see the chart below? click here.

Can’t see the chart below? click here.

Louisiana began resuming Phase 1 on May 15-16 and moved to Phase 2 on June 5. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards moved the state to Phase 3 on September 11, after extending the Louisiana Phase 2 limit twice in August. Before returning Louisiana to Correction Phase 3 on March 2, 2021, we will return to Correction Phase 2 near the end of November.

This is a developing story. Details and analysis will be planned in the future.

