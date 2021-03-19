Greece reopens ancient ruins despite the surge in COVID-19





Updated March 19, 2021: March 19, 2021 2:48 pm

A woman wearing a face mask against the 1of11 coronavirus epidemic walks in front of the Greek flag for sale in Athens on Friday, March 19, 2021. Independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation will be held without an audience due to the coronavirus and will be attended only by Greek and foreign political officials. ThanassisStavrakis / APShow MoreShow Less2of11A Medical staff prepares to administer Moderna vaccine, as indicated by the label Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Promiteas Vaccine Megacenter in Athens in the Greek “Vaccine”. More than 1.35 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Greece so far, but the four-month Thanassis Stavrakis / APShow MoreShow Less3of114of11Michalis Tzouanos (76) reported on Friday, March 19, at the Promotheas Vaccination Megacenter in Athens. Received a second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. 2021. In Greece, more than 1.35 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given so far, but despite the four-month blockade, daily infections continue to increase. ThanassisStavrakis / APShow MoreShow Less5of11A Security directs people waiting for Moderna vaccination Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Promiteas Vaccination Megacenter in Athens. In Greece, more than 1.35 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given so far, but despite the four-month blockade, daily infections continue to increase. Stavrakis / APShow MoreShow Less6of117of11 People are waiting for the Moderna vaccination at the Promiteas Vaccination Megacenter in Athens on Friday, March 19, 2021. Greece has received more than 1.35 million COVID-19 vaccines so far, but daily infections continue. Rise despite four months of blockade. Thanassis Stavrakis / APShow MoreShow Less8of11 Women solve crossword puzzles as directed by military medical staff Michaelis after a second dose of Moderna vaccine at the Promiteas Vaccination Megacenter in Athens on Friday, March 19, 2021 Tzouanos, 76 years old. In Greece, more than 1.35 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given so far, but daily infections remain. Thanassis Stavrakis / APShow MoreShowLess9of1110of11 Elderly women received a second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Promiteas Vaccination Megacenter in Athens on Friday, March 19, 2021. The COVID-19 vaccine has been given in Greece so far, but despite the four-month blockade, daily infections continue to increase. ThanassisStavrakis / APShow MoreShow Less11of11

Athens, Greece (AP) —The Greek government reopened the Acropolis on Friday at Athens and other ancient ruins across the country, and COVID-19 to all residents of the country preparing to resume the tourist season in mid-May. Announced plans to offer free weekly quick testing of.

Despite the surge in daily infections to 20.9 per 100,000 people, a seven-day moving average despite state-owned healthcare services using private hospital space to meet treatment demands. The countermeasures were announced.

Starting Saturday, the curfew on weekends will be relaxed. On Monday, a series of other measures will follow, including the limited opening of hairdressers and hairdressers, and ancient ruins for people on the short outing. The museum will remain closed.

By the end of the month, all Greek residents will have access to a free test with their Social Security number, officials said.

“We’re talking about pressure release valves, to help people comply with the restrictions that have been in place for so long,” said Akis Skertsos, Deputy Minister of Government Coordination.

The government says it expects to open up to tourism, the main driver of the economy, in mid-May, despite the current surge.

Blockade measures have been in place since early November.

