Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Senger have recovered from a major outage





According to a statement shared with The Telegraphs Margi Murphy, Facebook resolved a major outage affecting Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and other Facebook services on Friday.

Earlier today, technical issues caused problems accessing some Facebook services, Facebook said. This issue has been resolved for everyone. We apologize for any inconvenience. However, Murphy points out that he doesn’t see a blue checkmark to indicate that someone has read your message. This may indicate that you may be experiencing some minor issues.

Facebook Outage: Today, a technical issue caused problems accessing some Facebook services. This issue has been resolved for everyone. We apologize for any inconvenience.The message is passing for me on WhatsApp but there is no blue checkmark

MargiMurphy (@MargiMurphy) March 19, 2021

Facebook also shared a statement with The Verge.

Instagram confirmed on Twitter that the service is back:

Facebook Gaming also states that the service has been restored.

At some point during the outage, over 100,000 users reported DownDetector Instagram issues, over 24,000 users reported WhatsApp issues, and over 5,000 users reported Facebook Messenger issues. did.

When I went to the Instagram website while it was down, I saw a white page with the message 5xx server error. I also tried to re-download Instagram to my phone and log in, but I got an error while it was stopped.

As expected, Twitter had a strong meme about outages (fortunately, this seemed to last).

The recent blip of Facebook services isn’t just about Friday’s outage. Facebook Messenger and Instagram DM went down in December. Facebook and Instagram also experienced a major outage at Thanksgiving in 2019.

March 19th, 3:05 pm ET Update: Added comments from Facebook shared with The Telegraph, fixed outages, and made additional updates to reflect that the service was restored. ..

March 19th 3:12 pm (Eastern Standard Time) Update: Added tweets from Instagram.

