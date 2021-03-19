Host a hit outdoor watch party with these discount projectors





There wasn’t much to recommend about 2020, but it created one really great microtrend. It’s a socially distant outdoor movie night. The proliferation of portable, affordable (…-ish) smart projectors means that you can set up a safe backyard cinema for your friends and family in just a few minutes. Anker’s Nebula branded projectors are some of the most popular on the market in recent years, with three different models selling at the best prices ever on the Amazon Gold Box today.

At the low end, the brand’s original nebula capsule is the size of a soda can and can run for up to 4 hours on a charge. This is barely enough to stream the Snydercut. It produces standard sharpness images, but at the lowest price ever at $ 222, it’s a great budget option.

You can also upgrade to the new Nebula Solar for $ 400. This increases the resolution to 1080p and quadruples the brightness to 400 ANSI lumens. It also has built-in Google Play, so you don’t need to connect an HDMI streaming dongle to access most streaming services. This is the best price ever, down from the usual $ 520. Please note that it does not have a built-in battery, so you need to access an outdoor power outlet to run it.

And finally, serious movie lovers can get Nebula Cosmos. With 900 ANSI lumens, the Nebula Cosmos is bright enough to act as a budget-friendly indoor home theater projector despite its compact size. All of these projectors have built-in speakers, but Cosmos raises the ante with a pair of Dolby Digital Plus 10W speakers. This should be loud enough even in a large backyard. Today’s $ 560 price tag is well below the usual $ 800, and is actually the first discount Amazon has ever listed.

Remember: Gold Box deals last only one day and can sell out early.

