Black Ops Cold War teases new zombie outbreak map





Call of Duty Black Ops Cold Wars Zombie Outbreak Mode takes place on three Fireteam maps set in the Urals. Developer Treyarch’s teaser seems to suggest that the number will soon increase as another existing fireteam map is added to the list. Please wait. In this week’s update, we’ve added a multiplayer playlist with bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

This map gives an overview of the Sanatorium Fireteam map. Also set within the Ural Mountains, this map features an island located in the middle of a large lake, connected only by suspension bridges to other parts of the map. There are also some impressive buildings reminiscent of the Soviet era. This map joins Alpine, Goroba and Luka as one of the Outbreak regions. Treyarch promised additional research and objectives in the future before the mode was released, but it’s still unclear if it will add new objectives to the existing five.

The outbreak zone is getting bigger and bigger. # Zombie pic.twitter.com/wGh6JJpcH6

Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 19, 2021

For now, players can try out the latest updates and join the game. Weekly update highlights include new multiplayer playlists, e-tool weapon tuning, and new league playmaps. The full patch notes can be found below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War March 18 Patch Note MULTIPLAYER

weapons

E-Tool has been changed from 2 hits to 1 hit kill. Proximity swipe time has been reduced. Movement speed has increased slightly.

mode

Eliminate stockpiled enemies, pick up dog tags, deposit stashes for your purposes, and earn team points. The first team to reach the score limit wins. Knife Fight 3v33v3 Gun Fight with Machete, Wakizashi, Sledgehammer, Rotating Random Loadout with Blueprint Version of E-Tools and Knives. The first team to win in the 6th round wins the match. CombinedArmsMoshpitCombinedArms: Hardpoint, Combined Arms: Domination, Combined Arms: A new quick playlist featuring Assault.

Featured playlist

Stockpile [NEW]Knife Fight 3v3 [NEW]Throwback Moshpit (also available on Hardcore) Gun GameNuketown 24/7 GunfightFace Off (also available on Hardcore) LEAGUE PLAY

Mode / map

CDL Hardpoint CDL Hardpoint Add Apocalypse to Map Rotation Remove Crossroad Strike from CDL Hardpoint Map Rotation Add Express to CDL Search and Discard CDL Search and Discard Map Rotation Remove Garrison from CDL Search and Discard Map Rotation

Featured playlist

OutbreakFirebase ZDie MaschineDead Ops Arcade: First PersonDead Ops ArcadeOnslaught (PS4 / PS5) Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4 / PS5) Onslaught Nuketown (PS4 / PS5)

New playlists and all of the above patch notes are currently available. Treyarch hasn’t yet announced when sanatorium will be added to the Outbreak roster, but let us know as soon as you hear anything.

