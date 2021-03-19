Google Pixel’s popularity has dropped significantly in two years





The popularity of Google Pixel devices has declined significantly over the last two years. This shows the percentage of Pixel device users who are willing (or unwilling) to stick to the brand, according to a report from SellCell.

Based on the data in the report, the popularity of Pixel smartphones has declined by almost 19% since 2019. It doesn’t really spell out the dire situation of the Pixel brand, but it’s not exactly what Google wants. surely.

Early on, Pixel smartphones became more and more popular, at least for the first few generations. Brand loyalty has consistently increased thanks to Google’s outstanding cameras, which have always been highly regarded. Not to mention a quick lightning-fast update to the latest version of Android every year. However, it seems that more and more people are considering switching to other phone makers these days.

This does not necessarily mean that you are considering switching from Android. To another Android brand. Samsung, LG, etc.

Google Pixel’s popularity is down 18.8%

In total, the decline in brand loyalty reached 18.8%. That’s 34.8% of Pixel owners looking to switch to another phone brand. The remaining 65.2% will continue to use Google for their next device.

This means that the majority of users are still willing to continue using the Pixel. However, percentages are not the only important number to remember. The SellCell survey only describes 405 responses. And there are far more Pixel device users than that.

That said, it’s impossible to know how many of all Pixel device owners are staying or going. Not all owners have been investigated for this question. Still, it shows that some users are considering trying another brand. And if more people are included in the survey, more people may indicate plans to switch.

Not just Google

Declining brand loyalty is by no means ideal, but Google isn’t the only one on the road. Samsung has seen a decline in brand loyalty over the same period.

Shifted from 85.7% to flat 74%. Which is the 11.7% decrease over the same period in 2019? Is this really amazing to everyone? it depends. But given all the exciting new phones coming out these days, showing interest in another brand is at least somewhat relevant. Because there are a lot of cool devices out there.

