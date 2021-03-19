FaZe Clan joins Rocket League and acquires The Peeps





Source: FaZe Clan

The following was sent to Inven Global as a press release.

FaZe Clan has caused waves in the Rocket League and gaming community today by interrupting the official broadcast of the Verizon 5G Ultra Cup. During the live show, FaZe Clan announced the acquisition of the very popular and popular professional team The Peeps.

The Rocket League is now marking the ninth competitive team in the organization’s unrivaled esports division. FaZe Clan’s new Rocket League team is currently making its debut against version 1. Watch FaZe Clan’s announcement video here and visit the official Rocket League Twitch channel to watch the Verizon 5G Ultra Cup. FaZe Clan will face Spacestation Gaming, which will also be streamed on the Rocket League’s Twitch channel, in their second match today at 2:10 pm PT.

Over the past few months, The Peeps fans and players themselves have begun using the hashtag #PickUpThePeeps on social media channels, creating an online frenzy that supports their mission to be featured by top esports teams. Fans and professional Rocket League players, Ayy Jayy, Gyro and Allushin, along with coach Moopy, not only make the team an official member of the world’s most prominent esports organization, but also FaZe Clan’s history as the first Rocket League team. Can be celebrated to build.

To celebrate FaZe Clan’s new presence in the Rocket League, the organization will release two limited edition hoodies in honor of The Peeps to commemorate the team that has become an official member of FaZe Clan. A hoodie in red and blue with both the FaZe Clan and The Peeps logos costs $ 65 and is currently available for purchase at fazeclan.com until Sunday.

Originally created in 2018, Peeps is fourth on the North American RLCS X Winter Major and is now fifth on the North American RLCS circuit.

“We are very proud of the dominant esports team in 2021,” said Lee Trink, CEO of FaZe Clan, and Erik Anderson, head of esports. “We’ve been watching the Rocket League for years and love what Psyonix is ​​doing. Fans are as excited as the day to welcome The Peeps to FaZe Clan is finally here. I hope you are doing it! ”

