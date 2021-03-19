Fortnite players are getting weird again, this time about rock





Fortnite fans speculate on who spoke out The Foundation, the character that appeared in the movies and in-game events that started Game Season 6. The current theory is that Dwayne the Rock Johnson, but there are also competing ideas. This isn’t that important, but Fortnite players are doing what they’re best at: rough guessing.

Let’s look at the facts. On March 16th, the day before Season 6 begins, Johnson talks about the importance of March 16th in a particular culture and how connective tissue exists between that world and my world. I posted an Instagram video that I struck. The video ends with what he says, all before raising his eyebrows meaningfully … to strengthen, evolve and grow the power and power known as the Foundation.

This seems to be pretty clear evidence for many Fortnite fans. Others have pointed out that Foundation armor resembles Johnson’s tattoos. Others note that rocks and foundations have similar meanings. Eurogamer reports that the Foundations voice line is in a folder called DJ in the game code. At Reddit, players pointed out Donald Mustard, Epics’ chief creative officer, who likes Johnsons Instagram videos as a further proof of theory.

Johnson, however, is not the only possible voice in action. Players also speculate that the Foundation has been voiced by Kiefer Sutherland or even Donald Mustard, driving various evidences in favor of or against their preferred candidates. This is ridiculous, as one Reddit player briefly summarizes.

You’re stupid! Who cares who will speak out the character and then who will be the celebrity sucked into Fortnite’s Mau? However, Fortnite has always been a great engine for creating wild theory, with players fixing the figurative red string every time the map changes and guessing what’s next with the Twitter teaser. As more and more crossovers invade the game, pop culture rather than spinning a theory completely separate from reality, except for those created by people who take too long to play Fortnite. I found it uninteresting for fans to theorize, depending on their knowledge. It feels like the weirdness of a good old Fortnite player, something I missed.

My current favorite Fortnite Season 6 theory is about a new skin called Raz with a rune-like tattoo from the Kevin The Cube of the past season. This is in line with another theory that the Season 6 spire is in the same location as the runes that Kevin left behind when he was rolling the map. It’s as fine-grained as a YouTube video is being made, and Im is here for it all. Screw in the lock. Return the cube and let the player flush the creative juice.

(Rock, if you’re reading this, don’t hit me.)

