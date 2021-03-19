Gucci designed virtual sneakers for Roblox and VRChat hype





Gucci is jumping into virtual luxury shoes with a new pair of exclusive digital sneakers called Gucci Virtual 25 that can be worn in augmented reality (AR) or used in affiliated apps such as Roblox and VRChat. Surprisingly, shoes are much cheaper than typical Gucci pieces. You can buy the Virtual 25s from the Guccis app for $ 12.99 or the Wanna Kicks AR sneaker app for $ 8.99.

Designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, the Gucci Virtual 25 sneakers feature a chunky neon green and pink look that may not be suitable for everyone. But they feel properly over-the-top for something that never really exists. Like all Gucci clothing, shoes also carry the iconic GC logo. In this case, it is on the sole of the shoe and on the tongue (again completely virtual) that can be inflated.



Virtual sneakers are available in the Gucci Sneaker Garage section of the Fashion House app. Virtual 25 is Gucci's first digital shoe, which can be worn in other apps. The sneakers are bold, colorful, and not a bit flashy.

This shoe was created in partnership with Wanna, who specializes in providing AR technology (ARketing, sighs) for marketing and already has its own app for virtually trying out sneakers. The Virtual 25s sells for as low as $ 8.99 on the Wannas app, but if you want to receive downloadable assets and show off your shoes on other apps like Roblox or VRChat, buy them on the Guccis app for $ 12.99. is needed.

To be honest, I don’t think these sneakers are suitable for me after trying them on. But I can see some of the logic that Gucci and Wanna are playing with. The desire for digital collectibles has grown with the growing popularity of NFTs, and although blockchain is not included, Gucci shoes are one in most NFTs. It’s not just a token of ownership. They can actually be used (at least in effect).

