It’s wild how many great updates Genshin Impact has already got





When Genshin Impact was first launched last year, it was amazing that such a huge and gorgeous RPG was completely free and worked on both PC and mobile. But what surprises me now is that developer MiHoYo has expanded the world of Teyvat rapidly in the seven months since then. Since the release of Genshin Impact in September, MiHoYo has released four major updates, each with new regions, bosses, mini-games, festivals, quests, and character shells. GenshinImpact also has four fulfilling romance simulation modes. Collectable heroes. These updates are more than just skin deep additions. For example, each character that can be courted in romance simulation mode has a branch dialog tree with multiple endings. It’s wild.

And it’s just a big one. Weekly or so, some mini-events are also held to lure players back. Overall, Genshin Impact is a vibrant game that always feels like something new is happening. The pace and quality of Genshin’s updates is shameful even for other live service games like Destiny 2 and even traditional MMORPGs like the World of Warcraft.

Stop the flowers and smell

Genshin Impact is beginning to feel like a home in a way that most games have never managed.

Genshin’s latest update, Invitation to Windblume, presents a week-long festival with a slowly unfolding full-voice quest line over the next month. It’s a cute spring celebration to see the city of Mondostadt covered with flowers and the citizens writing love poems and picking flowers with each other. The main quest is to join the fascinating lazy bard Venti to help the citizens of Mondostadt solve romantic problems and get drunk with wine. Participating in the mission of milking with money.

But it’s not just new quests. The Windblume Festival introduces a number of new mini-games that reward the materials needed to upgrade the main party. For the past few hours today, I’ve been competing in archery competitions, gliding through aerial obstacle courses in an attempt to get high scores, and I can work together to complete everything.

My favorite of the new mini-games is the new dungeon with random trials that need to be completed before taking on the boss. It’s a simple one torn straight from Fall Guys (except for the mess that the other 100 players hit you), remember the exact right path to cross the crevice, or fall from the bottom decoy stone. Carefully cross the stone path while avoiding.

All of these new activities are lightweight and refreshing, but a great detour from the regular grind of Genshin Impact’s endgame. And to be honest, the frequency with which the story of Genshin Impact escapes from the world-saving antiques that drive the main quest to pick flowers, stop and smell is refreshing. These events and updates are often obsessed with embodying the details of the Genshin Impact world and its characters, which I enjoy very much.

But that’s what I like about Genshin Impact. It rarely feels like a cheap filler.

Impressive is that these festivals never really undermine the incredibly high production value of Genshin Impact. For example, the new Hangouts mode works entirely with voice and uses a completely different dialogue setup, allowing you to focus head-on on the character you’re dating. It feels like made to order. It’s amazing because I’m used to other live service games that use activities like these as cheap fillers.

But that’s what I like about Genshin Impact. It rarely feels like a cheap filler. Sure, having an innocent date with a character isn’t appealing to anyone, especially if you want some romantic reward, but see all the effort put into making it. Is easy. And it’s worth completing these side activities just for the rewards they give, as everything feeds back into the core loop of leveling up your party and upgrading your weapons. Most of Genshin Impact doesn’t feel worth my time.

These updates have also done a lot to embody the Genshin Impact endgame. When I reviewed Genshin last year, one of my biggest complaints was how frustratingly barren it was at the end. Without any more story quests, all I had to do was log in for a few minutes each day and knock out some dungeons or bosses. But now there’s much more going on, including new bounty hunters, side quests that embody the character’s backstory, and new boss farming.

There are also great rhythms of all sizes. In December, MiHoYo released a whole new exploration zone, the Dragonspine Mountain. It’s a surprisingly dense area filled with all sorts of secrets to reveal, and even after a few months, you haven’t completed all the relevant quests or found hidden collectibles yet. ..

My only complaint is that MiHoYo clearly takes advantage of my fear of missing out by making many of these events time-sensitive. For example, if you don’t log in and play until the Windblume Festival is over, there’s no way to go back and experience the entire Venti quest. On the other hand, due to the temporary nature of these events, Teyvat feels lively and constantly changing, but if you’re busy doing something else, you can miss the entire chunk of the story. There is. But unlike when Destiny 2 experimented with paid DLC that virtually disappeared a few months later, at least I’m not paying anything.

This is a relatively small complaint, especially when we weigh how much potential MiHoYo has. The next 1.5 update of Genshin Impact has already been leaked, but MiHoYo promises that future updates will eventually triple the size of the map and bring a whole new country. And given the pace at which these updates are announced, it seems that we are rapidly approaching the imminent release of one of these new zones. I haven’t fully investigated the three areas currently available, but would like to know what else MiHoYo has.

These small updates have done a great job of keeping me investing for the past seven months, even if the new areas are far away. I haven’t played Genshin Impact as relentlessly as I used to (I’m perfectly fine), but the world is soon beginning to feel like home in a way that some games manage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos