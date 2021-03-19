When the release date of Gotham Knights is now





The WB only states that the next Batman game, Gotham Knights, will be “launched worldwide in 2022,” but does not mention the exact date or quarter.

WB Games Montreal’s first title in years, Gotham Knights, a Batmanaction RPG, has been officially postponed since 2021. The decision was announced on March 19th, and the details are ambiguous, primarily promising that the WB “give more time to provide the best possible game.” Experience for players. So when is Kant, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Gotham Knights, realistically expecting it now?

The game was first unveiled at the DC Fan Dome event in the summer of 2020, and instead of Batman, four or more companions, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing, are focused on stealing the cloak (after his death). ). Characters such as Alfred Pennyworth have also been identified at Gotham Knights. Their main enemy is the Court of Owls, a secret society dating back to Gotham’s colonial era, using trained assassins to push the agenda. Gamers play solo when they’re offline, but they’re flexible because they can add partners when they’re online.

The only other details about the delay are from the official Gotham Knights Twitter account, and the WB said the game would “start worldwide in 2022” without mentioning the exact date or quarter. Stated. The company says it plans to introduce more content “in the coming months.” This means that media may occasionally drop or dig deeper during upcoming gaming conferences such as PAX and E3. No major meetings are scheduled until June, partly because the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented face-to-face events.

Why is Gotham Knights late?

The need for enhanced advertising, coupled with pandemic-related production obstacles, suggests that the game will not ship until late 2022. This will give you a boost from your holiday shopper and allow more people to get your PS5 or Xbox. Series X / S-Games are technically compatible with PS4 and Xbox One (and PC), but the latter console is struggling to keep up with the demand for the latest games.

Sure, Gotham Knights delays are likely to be related to next-generation updates. Game upgrades have been coming out little by little weeks or months after the PS5 and Series X shipped. , People will play a less optimized catalog while waiting. At some point, WB may have decided that games that don’t use new hardware aren’t worth the hassle, especially for those that could be big hits. WB Montreal is best known at Batman: Arkham Origins. Usually considered the black sheep in the Arkham game. The studio was also known to be working on a suicide squad game at some point, but has since been cancelled.

