The iMac Pro has been officially discontinued, removed from Apple’s site, and no longer available for purchase.





The iMac Pro was officially discontinued this afternoon and can no longer be purchased from the online Apple Store.

The iMac Pro is out of stock in the US and other countries today, and the iMac Pro page has now been completely removed from Apple’s website.

With the iMac Pro page removed, you no longer have the option to buy an iMac Pro in the US or other countries, your machine no longer appears in the Apple Store app, and your search no longer displays the list of iMac Pro. ..

Apple has also changed the iMac Pro’s Mac compatibility filter to “2017” instead of “2017 or later”, making it clear that there will be no more “iMac Pro” models in the future.

Apple first announced plans to discontinue the iMac Pro in early March, stating that the iMac Pro will be available for purchase “while supply continues,” but supply is clearly depleted.

Apple has removed the iMac Pro from its website due to its discontinuation, but a variety of iMac Pro models are still available from Apple’s refurbished store.

Apple recommends users looking for a high-end Mac to choose the 27-inch iMac, which was last updated in August 2020. The current 27-inch iMac, which consisted of a 10-core Core i9 processor, was the standard iMac Pro with a 10-core Xeon W processor.

Apple is also working on a slimmer bezel, Pro Display XDR-style design, and a redesigned iMac with an Apple silicon chip, so anyone looking for a powerful desktop machine will find the new iMac model. Can be delayed until it is released later this year. Before buying.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos