Everything I learned about Sony’s new VR controller





Last month, Sony announced a new controller for the system after announcing the successor to the next-generation PlayStation VR. This is what we know about them.

In October 2016, Sony released the PlayStation VR headset for PlayStation 4, and introduced virtual reality games to home video game consoles for the first time. The system combined the VR headset with the previously released PlayStation Camera and Move controllers to provide a cheaper alternative to the more expensive VR systems of the time. In addition to some exclusive games such as “Until Dawn: Rush of BloodandPlayStation VR Worlds”, VR elements have been incorporated into several major third-party titles such as “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” and “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim”. It is.

Although it wasn’t a big game changer in the PlayStation 4 lifespan, the PSVR was well received by critics and players and sold relatively well. The current PS VR headset is compatible with PlayStation 5, but Sony announced last month that it is developing a next-generation VR system for the new console. The actual headset itself hasn’t been revealed yet, but Sony has announced what the new controller will look like.

The new PSVR controller is actually two spherical controllers, each with half the button layout of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. The controller on the left consists of the analog stick on the left, the triangle button, the square button, both L1 and L2, and the create button, and the controller on the right consists of the analog stick on the right, the circle button, the cross button, R1 and It consists of both R2 and an option button. .. Both controller handles appear to be the same size and shape as the DualSense handles, and each has its own PlayStation button and wrist strap to prevent the controller from slipping out of the player’s hand.

The new VR controller includes many of the same features as DualSense, such as adaptive triggers for the L2 and R2 buttons, and tactile feedback to enhance your immersive game, but with unique features such as the new tracking and finger touch detection system. Features are also built in. It allegedly improves motion detection.

The controller design is in stark contrast to the original PS VR PlayStation Move controller. The PlayStationMove controller has a similar design to the Nintendo Wii Remote, except for the PlayStation button and the glowing orb at the top. This change may be suitable for new VR systems. The PlayStation Move was generally well received, but the controller and its accessories were criticized for being too similar to the Wii. In addition, Move didn’t have a must-have killer app, and the integration with the original PSVR didn’t change much of its initial perception as a copy of the Wii Remote.

By mimicking the familiar feeling of DualSense and incorporating some of its definitional features, it should help attract skeptics to dive into the new VR system and distinguish it from the existing ones in a meaningful way. is. Familiar buttons mean that you don’t have to change much of the control scheme for a particular game, and the new circular design helps you feel the game’s movements more natural and comfortable.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the new controller is the PlayStation 5 itself. PS5’s advanced technology has already proven to benefit games released exclusively or across generations, and has been further improved by DualSense. The upgraded new VR system (and these controllers) is a great opportunity for Sony to demonstrate its capabilities and opens the door to killer apps that help VR reach its full potential.

Sage Negron

Sage Negron is a freelance writer from the Bronx, New York. He writes about books, movies, TV shows, video games, and almost everything in between. He loves reading, writing and playing games (in that order). You can check out some of his previous works on Bookstr.com

Other works of Sage Negron

