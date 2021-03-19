Fan Art Friday: Tomb Raider 25th Edition





My Archeology 101 professor once told me that this class was nothing exciting. However, “dirt, bones, sticks, stones”. And they were right — at any point during the semester I wasn’t in trouble with an illegal relic merchant.

Now that Tomb Raider is celebrating his 25th birthday, let’s live our best Spelunker fantasy. This is FANART FRIDAY, Lara Croft Edition.

https://www.deviantart.com/enjinight/art/Lara-Croft-Tomb-Raider-Cosplay-I-699897565

There are many great cosplayers doing Lara Croft, but no one captures energy and action like Enginite. This shot is amazing as if it was pulled straight out of Tomb Raider’s quick-time event sequence. Tap X! You can feel the intended movement and strength as the engine’s hair is floating.

https://www.deviantart.com/tahopaints/art/Lara-845505164

I think traditional art is magic. This Lara Croft from TAHOpaintson DeviantArt is at Merlin level. The discreetly used incline can add depth to the painting by giving definitions as needed and making good use of white highlights. A set of faded and subtle glyphs throughout the background is one of our favorite parts of the artwork, telling the details of the story as Lara descends.

https://www.deviantart.com/eliott-chacoco/art/Lost-Valley-872724079

Eliot-Chacoco has done great Lara Croft art for years (seriously explore their DA gallery), and their more recent polygonal style is incredible. Inspired by the first Tomb Raider game, this piece creates an incredibly warm atmosphere, with sunshine shining on the entrance to the cave with golden rays. Lara knows little about the upcoming battle of the beast.

https://www.deviantart.com/aldgerrelpa/art/Lara-Croft-contest-359171543

Lara Croft is a continuous beacon of strength. She survives shipwrecks, plane crashes, dinosaur fights … So this illustration from Aldger Relpa is perfect to imagine a young Lara taking 5 in an unstable position. .. Lara looks more like a bloody bandage and chimney to this crevasse than looking at the King of the Hill sitting on the couch under three blankets. What boss’s mood should be captured?

https://www.deviantart.com/silverjow/art/Tomb-Raider-807829771

If you’ve never seen Lara swap the genders of cosplayer Steve Raider, this digital painting by Silver Joe is a surefire expression. The muscles shine and the thighs that invincibly pass through the jungle leaves can break the holsters on the legs. Few people draw as good a male shape as Silver Joe, so check out the gallery for something like this!

https://www.deviantart.com/keithbyrne/art/Tomb-Raider-III-20-Years-of-Tomb-Raider-642002040

Lara has always been a fashionable adventurer, and Keaysburn celebrates some of Lara’s looks from Tomb Raider III in this poster. As you go around the composition, you can explore different locals and moments to explore the game. There is a strong nostalgia for this art. Keith’s color is also very pop, and this artwork is expected to be found in popular game magazines of the time.

https://www.deviantart.com/qrjusz/art/Lara-Croft-Tomb-Raider-on-a-Golden-Throne-581423662

This fun and cartoonish picture of Lady Croft represents the more carefree side of the character. The battle with the Trinity wouldn’t be possible without a moment of joy, right? In Qrjusz’s art, Lara kicks back and poses with a very influential shot on the ancient throne. I love the tones that artists can incorporate into this work, bringing out the richness of torchlights and ancient metals.

https://www.deviantart.com/smirkoo/art/Lara-Croft-SpongeBob-edition-864592168

I had to pack at least one more Lara cosplay. We laughed at this Tomb Raider / SpongeBob mashup. Lara’s iconic bodysuit / shorts combo is given a replacement for Patrick’s Starfish Palette. Her gun has been replaced by a plastic water gun. The custom lavender belt and holster are really impressive and the attention to detail is due to Smirko O. There is also a commitment to the pose of the cosplayer, and the appearance is complete. Without their gaze and body language strength, this wouldn’t be that great.

https://www.deviantart.com/lushies-art/art/Tomb-Raider-25-Years-868888995

Closing the featured art (remember that you can see the entire collection here) is this work from Lushies-Art on Deviant Art. I love the contrast between orange and turquoise — early 2000s — but framing makes this piece exciting. Various clues, relics, and embedding of relics help the boundaries enhance the work. Exhaling rock fragments as the tomb surely collapses is also a step forward, giving digital painting action and a sense of life.

Well, I hope you enjoyed cave exploration through art with us, and hope you have found some new artists to follow and enjoy! Check out all the Tomb Raider art you enjoyed here and tell us what FanArt Friday you want to see next!

