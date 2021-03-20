There’s more evidence that the iPhone can regain Touch ID – BGR





Apple has replaced the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the iPhone and iPad Pro with a much more secure one. Face ID was the first 3D facial recognition system used on mobile devices, a feat that most of Apple’s rivals didn’t try to duplicate. Most Android rivals choose a different orientation by embedding a fingerprint sensor underneath the smartphone display. But the 2020 iPad Air proves that Apple hasn’t given up on Touch ID technology yet.

Midrange tablets have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, unlike the ones available on recent iPhone models. In addition, Apple is continuing to research technologies that will enable iPhone users to provide the same under-display fingerprint detection technology available on Android phones.

According to some recent reports, Apple is working on returning Touch ID to the iPhone in the form of an underdisplay sensor. Some say Apple is considering features for the iPhone 13, but there’s no evidence to support it. Adding a fingerprint sensor to your iPhone makes it even more convenient to unlock your handset, especially during a pandemic. The Face ID system isn’t going away anytime soon.

Apple has been investigating fingerprint sensor technology under the display long before the iPhone X went on sale. According to a patent document filed with the USPTO, Apple has considered optics, ultrasonic sensors, and more advanced solutions in the past. These technologies are already available on Android. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features the Qualcomm sensor, the latest fingerprint sensor technology available on Android.

But Apple doesn’t just use off-the-shelf technology for biometric sensors. Apple filed another patent on this issue in mid-August 2020, and the US Patent and Trademark Office just published the application.

From Patent: “Figure. FIG. 1 is a diagram illustrating an example of an under-display optical fingerprint sensing device 100 based on off-axis angular light according to one or more aspects of the subject art. Underdisplay Optical Fingerprint Detecting Device 100. (Hereinafter, “fingerprint detection device 100”) includes a display stack 105 including a transparent layer (for example, glass) 110, a light emitting layer 120, and an optical coupling layer 130. An air gap 142, a collimator layer 140, and an image sensor layer 150 (hereinafter, “image sensor 150”). The light emitting layer 120 can be an organic light emitting diode (OLED) display. Image Source: Apple via USPTO

The patent, entitled “Under-Display Fingerprint Detection Based on Off-Axis Angle Light,” offers another approach to detect and recognize fingerprints from the screen using optical sensors.

Today’s optical sensors use a screen lighting system to illuminate fingerprints. The light is reflected by the sensor through the screen and the authentication works. However, the light must pass through the screen, which slows down the process and does not always work properly. Android devices can be unlocked very quickly using the fingerprint sensor. This is especially true for new smartphones with the latest technology.

Apple’s patent proposes another solution to prevent the problem of “low light throughput and diffraction”. It uses a system that relies on capturing “off-axis angular light” from the finger by inserting an angle-dependent filtering option between the display and the sensor. .. “This technology improves the contrast of fingerprint impressions and keeps the overall sensing system compact,” explains Apple.

The technology described by Apple can be used on any device that can have a fingerprint sensor under the display, not just the iPhone. Patents rarely specify commercial devices. But Apple says innovation works with OLED displays. The iPhone is the only Apple device with an OLED screen. Apple is rumored to launch tablets and laptops with OLED and mini LED screens in the near future.

However, there is no guarantee that Apple will use this particular Touch ID technology on the iPhone. If so, I don’t know if it will be used this year or in the future.

