PSVR 2 release date, price, new controller, leak, latest news





As fans continue to vie for a limited PS5 replenishment, Sony seems to be overcoming supply issues and is beginning to trick information about the PSVR 2. Sony hasn’t announced the name of the new VR headset yet, but it’s called the PS VR. For the time being 2.

VR games have not yet become a de facto way to experience interactive entertainment, and are gradually becoming mainstream, especially with the success of Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2. Given that the PS5 is currently the best-selling console in history, it may be enough. A buyer who is willing to give a chance to a moderately successful PSVR successor.

There is no official release date for PSVR 2 at this time, but according to Sony, it will not be released in 2021. Other than that, little is known except for the recently announced controller. Everything you know about the PSVR 2 so far is the release date, price, guesswork, and more.

PSVR 2 latest news (updated March 19) PSVR 2 release date

The official announcement of Sony’s new PSVR2 controller pre-told fans not to expect a new virtual reality headset in 2021. In other words, PSVR 2 may be released in 2022. Sony is introducing a new headset to help developers start developing games.

“The new VR system is still under development and will not be launched in 2021. Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Planning and Management, said in a PlayStation Blog post.” But this early stage. We wanted to provide an update. To our fans, as the development community has begun to work on creating a new world that can be explored in virtual reality. “

And given that Sony has enough problems to meet the basic demand for the PS5, who can delay the launch of the PSVR 2 in the midst of a supply chain nightmare caused by a pandemic? It’s also of little use to.

“There is no reason for us to match it with the new console. From the consumer’s point of view, many things are attacked-oh, you have to buy this, you have to buy it No-that’s our message Sony’s Senior Vice President of R & D Dominique Malinson told CNET when asked about the release of PSVR 2 in 2019.

Anyway, this time frame gives PS5 developers more time to add VR modes to existing titles or create completely original VR games. LA Noire: According to a LinkedIn post by Video Games Deluxe, the studio behind VR Case Files, rock stars seem to be working on a “AAA open world title in VR.” Sony’s unique Gran Turismo 7 will almost certainly support VR.

Price of PSVR2

(Image credit: Sony)

The original PSVR went on sale for $ 499 in full set, which was a bit expensive for the average consumer. It’s now $ 349 and new PlayStation VR games such as the Iron Man VR are packaged. Headset-only core sets were $ 100 cheaper, but it’s getting harder and harder to find one of them.

It’s unlikely that Sony will re-release the PlayStation VR headset, which is more expensive than the system. The new Oculus Quest 2 is relatively affordable at $ 299, while the Oculus Rift S is at $ 399. Sony wants to increase its VR wealth and feels that the new PlayStation VR will probably not exceed $ 499.

Sony will underwrite Oculus directly and could land at a price tag of $ 399. Combined with the $ 500 price of the PS5 itself, the entire next-generation PlayStation VR platform is offered at the Valve Index price, which can cost as much as $ 999 with accessories and trackers.

PSVR2 leaks and news

At the moment, the biggest news we have about the PSVR 2 is its new controller. Sony has abolished the PlayStation Move motion controller, which was first released on the PS3 in 2010, and replaced it with a unit similar to the Oculus Touch controller. The patent also shows that the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger will also be available.

Each new controller has an analog stick for much easier navigation than the standard PlayStation Move wand. There is also a tracking ring at the bottom of the controller. This is a significant improvement over the single-camera system used in Sony’s 2007 PlayStation Eye Camera, a low-resolution sensor.

“VR is very important to us and we won’t go into the details of today’s VR strategy other than saying that the current PS VR headset is compatible with the new console,” said the PlayStation 5 lead system architect. One Mark Cerny told Wired in April. 2019. PlayStation 5 will feature titles like Hitman 3 with widespread support for VR.

Here are some tips for future headsets. Sony Japan has job listings for engineers to work on “development of next-generation VR.”

There are also some patents that mention new VR hardware. The first is a patent for a system that reduces motion sickness in VR. Motion sickness is generally caused by the difference between the movement in VR and the actual movement of the user’s head. You can walk forward in VR, but because your body isn’t moving, there’s a break between what you see and what you feel. ..

This patented system relies on a vibrating motor called a “swing control unit”. This unit matches the vibration with the movement and acceleration of the image displayed on the headset screen. This is a way to provide more realistic feedback that matches the VR game you are playing, reducing motion sickness overall.

Sony also holds many other patents pointing to the design of new headsets. One patent shows the PlayStation VR with updated eye and head tracking, which can display images with even more stereoscopic depth than currently available. The other is pointing to a new headset with a camera near the nose of the VR headset. It is used to capture the facial expression of the user in real time. Similar to the Oculus Touch or Valve Index controllers, there are also patents for new style controllers that track specific finger movements and provide tactile feedback.

(Image credit: Sony)

The most important patents obtained by LetsGo Digital outline a new headset with multiple cameras. The front of this potential unit includes two cameras, as well as the new Oculus VR headset, but this design also adds cameras to the unit’s back strap and the new version of the PlayStation Move controller. I am. The patent states that the camera can be used for the pass-through feature to display a real-world image of the surroundings to the headset user. These cameras are combined with a series of LED markers to enable proper tracking of the PSVR2.

This last patent also mentions the potential of wireless headsets.This patent states that “the signal is [head-mounted display] By wired or wireless connection. ” He added that Bluetooth could be one way of wirelessly connecting to the console.

Anyway, the patent refers to a very different version of PlayStation VR. The patent drawing keeps the basic shape of the headset the same, but with the addition of eye tracking, face tracking, and multiple cameras, PSVR2 can do even more. Wireless support also removes long cables and breakout boxes connected to your current PSVR.

PSVR2 specifications

In 2019, Sony’s Senior Vice President of R & D Dominique Marineson spoke at PlayStation about the future of VR. “There are over 96 million PlayStation 4s on the market today, and all of them can provide a great VR experience, so we want to turn many of those people into PS VR users. And we won, according to the Venture Beat report, it’s more than just the PS4. “

Marinson pointed out some essential improvements for future VR devices, many of which could move to the new PlayStation VR. These improvements include display upgrades such as higher resolution, wider field of view, and high dynamic range color.

“I think the next VR product set will double the resolution,” he explained. “In addition, we need a wider field of view. The human visual system is about 180 degrees. Most VR headsets today are about 100 degrees. There is diminishing returns and a wider range. But the next set The field of view of the product is about 120 degrees. “

Japan Display, which was jointly established by Sony, Hitachi, and Toshiba, announced in 2018 an LCD display that complies with the bill. The 3.25-inch 1001ppi is specially designed for virtual reality and can operate at a refresh rate of 120Hz. .. The panel resolution is 2160 x 2432. Compare with the current PlayStation VR with a 1920×1080 panel and a low 386ppi. Not only does the new display meet Marinson’s requirements, but Sony already has access to it.

(Image credit: USPTO)

Marinson also mentioned wireless VR headsets, as in the patent above. “Wireless transmission technology is advancing day by day. New technologies such as 60 GHz will enable these options in VR products,” he said.

Finally, executives talked about the idea of ​​eye tracking and strengthened another patent I mentioned earlier. Not only does Marinson talk about eye tracking in terms of user comfort and display calibration, he also sees it as another form of input for VR games.

“I think eye tracking is the most exciting change we’ll see in next-generation VR,” says Mallinson. “In fact, looking at the history of user input, from the keyboard to the mouse to modern touchscreen interfaces, seriously that looking at user input becomes as basic as each of these changes. I’m thinking. This is something I’ve experienced in the past. This is my number one point about next-generation VR. Gaze allows for much more user interaction. “

PSVR2 outlook

The future of the PlayStation VR looks bright, even if you don’t know exactly when Sony actually plans to realize that future. At least Sony’s commitment to VR is strong, but not at this point with the Xbox Series X.

