The minimum requirement for a scarlet nexus on a PC shows that almost anyone can do it.





BANDAI NAMCO’s upcoming anime action-adventure RPG, Scarlet Nexus’s minimum and recommended PC spec requirements have been revealed.

Bandai Namcos’ new animated action RPG Carlet Nexus reveals the minimum requirements to run on a PC and looks like anyone can run the game. The PC specification was the gatekeeper of the game from the beginning. The long-standing joke about whether a system can run Crysis has been around for decades. Nonetheless, developer optimization efforts have eased the entry level for gamers. League of Legends, Fortnite, and many other titles are optimized to run on even the lowest PCs with stable FPS.

Ways for games on PC to reduce the requirements for low-end users include reducing graphic textures, removing effects such as motion blur, and reducing resolution. By performing these steps, players can adjust the game experience. Some players choose graphics and effects that look great at 30 FPS, while others scale down to an acceptable level of 120 FPS. This flexibility allows many players to point to the PC rather than the console of the platform of their choice.

From the Steam list, the Scarlet Nexus system requirements do not require something like 1060Ti to run the game. The minimum requirement to do that is an Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350 processor and an AMD Radeon HD 7970 with 2 gigs of AGTX760 or 3 gigs and 6 gigs of RAM. The GTX 700 series cards were released in 2013 and the AMD 7000 series was released in 2012. Recommended specifications are Intel i7-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600x processor, 4 gigabyte Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, or AMD Radeon 59 290x. 4GB and 8GB of RAM. The installation requires 50 gigabytes of space.

In layman’s terms, Scarlet Nexus can run on a midrange PC six years ago and still run the game normally. How to achieve this is probably due to the graphic nature of the game. Scarlet Nexus is anime inspired, so at least the textures of the face, hair and skin characters are flat and simple. Most of the game’s hardware usage is likely due to effects, the amount of items on the screen, and the texture of the environment. Still, the textures in the environment are simplified to match the textures of the character.

Anime-style video games like Scarlet Nexus don’t really require much resources unless you try to do many things at once. Nier: Another anime-style game, Automata, had similar low specs and the same install size, but was full of content. Perhaps AAA games like Call of Duty need to rethink the artillery of photorealistic graphic textures, reduce the huge size of the installation, and follow in the footsteps of Scarlet Nexus’s simplified style.

Scarlet Nexus will be released on June 25, 2021 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

Source: Steam

