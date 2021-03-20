Watch Dogs: Legion’s online co-operation mode is now available on PC





Less than two weeks after the bug forced Ubisoft to delay indefinitely, Watch Dogs: Legion’s online co-operation mode went live. A new mode was added in Title Update 3.22. It clocks in at 14.4GB and also has a number of global and PC specific bug fixes.

Watch Dogs: Legion’s online mode was originally expected to arrive in late 2020, but was pushed in November in early 2021. The console version was released on March 9th, but the PC version required additional massage and all versions had issues, causing a delay. In tactical operation mode. It will arrive on Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia on March 23, and Ubisoft has announced that it will be deployed on PC on the same day.

“We are working to improve the online mode experience on all platforms and we look forward to more updates coming soon,” said Ubisoft.

Group turmoil is always a good time, but sometimes you have to split players to complete a mission, which also seems like a good time.

“Some of the tactical operations required hacking two servers in different parts of the city at the same time, which meant splitting a team of four into pairs,” Chris said in a new mode. Said in a recent preview of. “Two separate infiltration missions had to succeed at the same time, after which each pair had to thwart a swarm of reinforcements. If one pair failed, the entire mission failed. It took a lot of trials, but in the end it was successful and there was something. It’s cool and it’s about synchronizing our efforts, even if we’re elsewhere. “

The full title update 3.22 patch notes are:

PC:

Fixed an issue that could result in an infinite loading screen after starting an in-game benchmark. Fixed an issue where certain objects did not reflect correctly when raytracing was enabled. Fixed an issue that could cause black screens and hidden UI elements. Fixed an issue where using an AMD graphics card that loads the game for the first time while using the DX12 and enabling raytracing could significantly reduce game performance after hours of gameplay. Crash when switching app categories quickly in the data app Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when free roaming an open world. MoreHumanThanHuman Fixed an issue where holograms during missions could not be smooth when used High, Very High, or Ultra presets with DX12 enabled The game could crash when selecting certain weapons Has been fixed. Tech tabs that are not highlighted when you hover over the tab with the mouse pointer.

Global (These fixes have been applied in TU 3.2 of Console and Stadia):

Fixed an issue where some masks would be lost from the player’s wardrobe since TU3.0. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when performing operational swaps in certain areas of the open world. Fixed an issue that caused placeholder text. Fixed an issue that appeared when inspecting inactive operatives when raytracing was enabled. Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when selecting an in-game tab. shop.

