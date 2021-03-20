Low-code and no-code prepare businesses for the “unknown future”





The shortage of IT talent, exacerbated by the massive decentralization of the enterprise last year, further placed application responsibility on end users. Now let’s look at the long-term effects of low-code and no-code movements as we move into the resurrected 20s. In this Q & A, Claris International CEO Brad Freita will discuss some notable points in the coming months and years.

Photo: HubSpot

Q: The story of “low code” has been around for decades. How is the recent situation of the low code development platform different?

Freitag: “Low code is dramatically different than it was ten years ago, and thanks to Covid-19, it’s now enthusiastic even a year or two ago. It’s a confluence of long-term trends. The digital transformation trend has increased the adoption of low-code as the IT talent gap has widened. As more companies are rapidly embarking on digital initiatives, the demand for IT professionals has increased, but computer science graduates Supply was still scarce. After that, it was a pandemic hit, and all of these systematic digital transformation initiatives literally had to be implemented overnight. “

“Many companies have flocked to low-code solutions because of their agility and ability to respond quickly to dynamic needs. Low-code provides rapid relief and a constantly changing business environment enforced by pandemics. In the early, rapid and responsive shift, many companies took a step back and considered the solution of choice during the pandemic. Significant reassessment of tools and platforms since 2021. Currently, the market is saturated with various low-code platforms. ”

Q: IT professionals tend to be skeptical of low-code and no-code solutions. The software is causing problems that need to be cleaned up later. How can I properly guide users and these tools?

“If a company invests in a low-code platform that can scale across the organization, the platform will grow over time. Historically, low-code was perceived as enabling shadow IT and data silos, but security. Often non-regulatory, however, today’s low-code platforms are API-driven and designed to enable fast, customized app development while complying with security and policy standards. These low-code solutions are simply the entire IT infrastructure. Business users and IT teams work closely with each other to deliver superior value faster than ever before. “

Q: Do low-code or no-code solutions provide new ways for IT professionals to work as well?

“Of course, low code doesn’t just allow non-technical users to create custom applications, and IT teams can create higher quality solutions faster with low code, so developers are more productive. It has also been proven to improve. Low code improves dramatically. Collaboration between IT professionals and business leaders. IT teams often struggle to communicate with non-technical leadership, and low code Provides a way to invite leaders to the development process. “

“We strongly encourage developers to adopt a low-code movement, train on a more robust platform, extend their skill set, and integrate low-code seamlessly with their work. Increases the value of developers to employers and customers. For trained developers, low code allows them to drag and drop much of their busy work offload, freeing them time to focus on innovation. ”

Q: What types of applications are typically built on low-code platforms?

“Customers are building custom apps of all features, industries, and sizes in companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500 companies. There are really no limits. The solutions we’ve seen are: From protective equipment in major cities during pandemics, record makers have completely reinvented the manufacturing process, and construction companies work for service professionals in the field with zero connections. I also confirmed that it was equipped with a custom iPad app. “

“Low-code tools are typically used to provide a system of customer or employee experience where work is done, or a core business within the enterprise. Small to medium-sized software deployments are low-budget and time-consuming. Even with limited quotas, it can have a significant impact on your business. Lowcode is ideal for teams who need software that quickly adapts to ever-changing business and customer needs. Customized for your response. We’ve seen platforms used for disaster response even before the pandemic. In these situations, customers face their own challenges and are usually faced with their own challenges. I feel that there is no app for that. Because immediate solutions are important, low code provides the ability to create and customize applications, avoiding the need for long development cycles. “

Q: What kind of low-code applications will you see in 5 years?

“Low code will play an even bigger role in the next five years. Of course, all software will be enhanced from the app experience to the experience enhanced by machine learning and artificial intelligence. But the future of low code is one important thing. Unique in that: It was deliberately created to adapt to the unknown future. This is why such a low-code boom has recently occurred and cannot be turned back. In the future You can’t predict your needs or technology, but you can’t explicitly predict your low code. We’ve solidified our position as an agile, flexible, and scalable solution. “

Q: How has the growth of cloud computing (and perhaps serverless computing) accelerated low code?

“Cloud computing has helped accelerate the recent low-code explosion because the cloud allows enterprises to quickly deploy low-code solutions using cheaper technology. Most with legacy applications in the cloud. Large organizations use external service providers as part of their technology. Management and Support Forrester predicts that 75% of application development will use low-code platforms in 2021. These two trends You can see that it’s happening in parallel. Cloud computing is a perfect complement to low-code development. Cloud computing can help you be more productive, reduce costs, accelerate development, and more. It brings essentially the same benefits to deployments, especially for virtual teams. Cloud computing and low-code are also interrelated in terms of agility and scalability. Requirements can also determine the need for scalability. The latest business strategy should include both cloud and low code. “

Q: Will the availability of pre-built components from cloud services, APIs, and the open source community accelerate more engagement from business side users?

“Yes, of course. Low-code growth depends heavily, at least in part, on the expansion of cloud services, APIs, and the open source community, even if non-technical users don’t have advanced knowledge. The more advanced the service, the easier it is for everyone to access the software. Companies of all sizes use low code for their employees to eliminate time-consuming manual processes. And improve efficiency. Code, cloud services, and API templated for better socialization. Non-technical employees solve nasty business problems and IT professionals An ecosystem that allows you to focus more on technological innovation. “

Q: What do you think will happen in the developer’s job and role as the low-code and no-code approach becomes more common and non-technical users are involved in building their own apps?

“Trained developers are always in high demand, and whether they start with a low-code platform or a line of hard code, they can always unleash new innovations for IT teams. It will never replace. Simply allowing business users to insert ideas and create custom apps can solve annoying problems that IT teams may not have dedicated time to fix. Developers are afraid to lose jobs due to increased use of automation and AI, but that’s not the case. What we’re experiencing-the IT talent gap is still wide and vacant jobs There is a lack of trained professionals to fill in. Companies need both IT specialists and non-technical generalists for immediate low-code solutions and future digital transformations. Provides something important. It offers generalists an opportunity while empowering highly skilled IT specialists. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos