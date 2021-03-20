Three Big Questions from the Square Enix Presents Showcase – Marine Independent Journal





Square Enix unveiled a number of games at this week’s Digital Showcase event, three of which stood out.They are also a project coming soon, months and far in the future.

These are the three levels of the future, suggesting a diverse portfolio of company projects. I have a lot of things I like, but Outriders, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Forspoken each face big problems. There is more than one thing for sure. This is what each game has to answer.

Do “Outriders” connect with gamers?

One of the most difficult things about video games is releasing the original IP. During a pandemic, it can be even more difficult. Unless the game blows fans away with its announcement and pushes the hype train forward, it can be a daunting task.

In its presentation, Square Enix makes a strong claim to introduce the People Can Fly project. The publisher gave an overview of the story and features of “Outrider’s”. For beginners, the game is played on the colonial planet of Enoch. Mankind’s efforts to build a new home run into problems, as a phenomenon called an “anomaly” confuses its efforts and empowers players and other inhabitants.

Outriders has four classes that players can customize to suit their playing style. (Square Enixd) “Outriders” has an apocalyptic atmosphere when players enter the world of malicious and dog-eating dogs. The visuals are “Mad Max” flicks and never get out of place. The presentation spans four classes: Trickster, Technomancer, Devastator, and Pyromancer, and supports a variety of playstyles to promote more aggressive gameplay. It plays like a mix of “Tom Clacny’s The Division” and “Destiny”.

One of the highlights of the presentation was the customization option. “Outriders’ will be a paradise for players who want to sneak inside and tweak their characters to get the most out of their specs. Customization extends further to the vehicle (players attach defeated monsters to the hood as trophies Can be), has a built-in craft system.

The “outrider” has all the elements to attract the player. There is also cross-play support tested in beta, but Square Enix needs to see if the community will invest in the space created by People Can Fly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6CkzwVAr0MWill Is “Life is Strange: True Colors” the same as the new developer in control?

When I interviewed Don’t Nod Entertainment after the release of Life is Strange 2, I was surprised that the developers didn’t own the franchise. The accommodation was under the umbrella of Square Enix. In fact, Dontnod intended the original to be a one-off, but with its success, the publisher demanded a sequel.

It wasn’t what many expected. There was no difference between the first game and the second game. There’s a faint link between the two, but the project didn’t even star in the same character. Because of that difference, we asked the developers to define a “Life is Strange” project. What distinguishes this franchise from other adventure games. They said the series was about relevant characters, social themes, everyday issues, and a little supernatural.

Alex Chen on the left is a protagaonist for “Life is Strange: True Colors”. She is investigating her brother’s death, isn’t she? (Square Enix) The new developers of the franchise’s Deck Nine Games seem to be dealing with those themes in “Life is Strange: True Colors.” From the trailer, the project has a different atmosphere than Dontnod’s efforts, but its protagonist, Alex Chen, embodies the elements of the series with her spiritual power of empathy, which is the dose of the supernatural. According to the news release, she can experience, absorb and manipulate emotions.

A major impetus for the plot is that she is investigating the “accidental” death of her brother in the seemingly idyllic town of Heaven Springs. Investigation of death can endanger her and creates a mystery comparable to the original.

One of the best parts of “Life is Strange” is music, and Deck Nine seems to rely heavily on it with Alex’s songs and new tracks from mxmtoon and Novo Armor. Interestingly, the game wasn’t sudden and was released all at once on September 10th. This is another approach, allowing players to bing the game. This is the way I like to play the series.

We hope that the Deck Nine crafts and the characters they introduce are as good as the players experienced in their previous entries.

https://youtu.be/J_3fndPnBmQ Can “Forspoken” maintain its momentum after releasing the official title of the game?

When called “Project Athia,” this title by Luminous Productions stood out. A few months later, fast-forwarding and during a Square Enix presents presentation, the team revealed that the game was called “Forspoken” and released a gameplay video.

Apart from that, the fact that the main character Frey Holland has been played by Ella Balinska since the recent restart of “Charlie’s Angels” and the basic premise that it is about the young woman who has to do it. With the exception of, the player rarely goes elsewhere — according to a news release, “use her magical abilities to survive” in the fantastic land of Asia.

Forspoken, formerly known as “Project Athia,” could push the PlayStation 5 to the limit. The (Square Enix) video gives players a glimpse into Frey’s abilities and smooth movements. Visually, traversal and power are reminiscent of the “prototype” of radical entertainment. The most exciting part of the project is that it seems to be one of the few upcoming projects that pushes the boundaries of the PlayStation 5.

Apart from that, I would like to know if “Forspoken” can get players interested in its development. This game certainly has a strong pedigree with Luminous Productions who worked on “Final Fantasy XV”. The game could become one of Square Enix’s most important projects when it was released in 2022.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

