Apex Legend switch analysis reveals port changes and performance





Apex Legends is here on Nintendo Switch, releasing new technical details about port performance by developer PanicButton.

Apex Legend was launched on Nintendo Switch earlier this month and was a huge hit. The Switch version of Apex Legends has its drawbacks, but many are pleased to see Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale finally appearing on Nintendo’s hybrid console. While the technical details of the Switch version of the game have been revealed, Digital Foundry recently delved into the performance of the port, revealing all the essential discoveries.

Digital Foundry specializes in video game and hardware reviews by analyzing data and technical details. Examples include a comparison of the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of Control: Ultimate Edition, or a review of the Radeon RX 6700 XT. With Apex Legends just released on the switch, Digital Foundry decided to look into the port to see its performance.

The developer’s panic button handled the Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port. When the game version was released on March 9, the developers shared the technical details of the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends, but Digital Foundry often has more of that information. I know there is a more benchmark than reality, and the results of its detailed technical tests have shown that Apex Legends on the switch does not always work well.

For comparison, Digital Foundry is always running frame rate information, Apex Legends games are running cross-play, one game is on the switch, another is played via Xbox Series X. It has been. That way, the team can monitor the results between Switch and Xbox in relatively real time. The results show why some fans are complaining about the Switch version of Apex Legends.

Digital Foundry said Apex Legends was the first game to use the source engine on the switch. Compared to Xbox, PlayStation and PC, the textures have been significantly downgraded. The game runs on Dynamic 72op when docked and on Dynamic 576p when in portable mode. At intense moments, the resolution may drop slightly. Shadow and alpha effects are also inferior in switch quality. For the exact same thing, the Nintendo Switch version has the exact same map design / framework, the same characters, the Battle Pass, and more. Water reflections, cloth physics, shadows of things like flags are also interestingly the same on all platforms.

There are also multiple competitive disadvantages for both sides due to the port. For Switch, the target range was 30 frames per second (which is one of the reasons why textures etc. are downgraded), but the game is even lower than during shootouts, which is 19 frames per second. There is also. Other consoles, on the other hand, are running at 60 frames per second. In addition, the texture, resolution and blurry appearance of the switch port will be an advantage of other versions.

An interesting advantage to the switch is that some geometry and vegetation are rarely present throughout the map, especially on maps like Kings Canyon. As a result, the player appears to be mostly hidden while playing on the Xbox, and may be standing completely open on the Switch version of Apex Legends.

Apex Legendsis is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.

