Google will add two more floors to occupy the entire San Diego office building





Google, which opened its first satellite office in San Diego about five years ago, said Thursday that it has moderately increased the size of its San Diego footprint.

A mountainview-based search engine giant has confirmed that it has leased two additional floors to an existing four-story office building on Sorrento Mesa’s 6420 Sequence Drive.

This means that it currently occupies the entire building, totaling approximately 110,000 square feet and is owned by Alexandria Real Estate, according to real estate research firm CoStar.

The company didn’t say how many employees it had in San Diego, or how many people could be added by adding two floors. This included San Diego’s growth plan as part of a larger pledge to invest more than $ 1 billion in sites across California this year to accelerate the economic recovery from the pandemic.

As for the team, we can share that much of Google is represented by San Diego, spokesman Michael Appell said in an email reply to the question. There are engineering teams working on a variety of products and people working in finance, sales and many other teams.

Other major tech companies, such as Apple and Amazon, have significantly expanded their footsteps in San Diego County in recent years with the goal of leveraging the local tech talent pool, which includes engineers from local universities.

However, much of Google’s growth in Southern California is concentrated in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. This includes a Westside Pavilion refurbishment project. In this project, the former shopping mall will be transformed into a Google-fixed office campus.

The company employs approximately 52,000 workers throughout the state, of which 3,000 are in the Southern California region.

In a tweet on Thursday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised Google’s move to add office space locally.

He wrote that Google is excited to expand its footsteps in San Diego and bring hundreds of additional jobs to our city. This investment will help us recover our economy and return to work in San Diegan.

