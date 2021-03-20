FaZe Clan finds out who participates in “Rocket League” in “The Peeps”





(FaZeClan via Twitter @ FaZeClan)

FaZe Clan has signed a new set of players for official entry into the “Rocket League” tournament, winning the chance to become a professional player in “The Peeps” and the title of the prestigious computer soccer game. This is FaZe Clan’s first official entry in the Rocket League, and the company is aiming for gold and top spots with new players.

Peeps was formed by a North American gamer group in early August 2020. All professional players are “Rocket League” professional players and specialty players. The company initially participated in the “Rocket League” Championship Series X Spring Split Run in the opening run of the game.

FaZe Clan himself announced the news, excitedly shared what was newly added to the game roster, and officially participated in a large player community competing for the “Rocket League” professionally. FaZe Clan is one of the most popular games such as “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”, “PUBG” and “FIFA” and is known for participating in the most popular esports competitions.

I picked up the peeps

Introducing the Phase Clan Rocket League @ExplosiveGyro @AyyJayyRL @AllushinRL @xMoopy #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/pAWpxyrRl9

— #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) March 19, 2021

FaZe clan signs peep

According to FaZe Clan’s Twitter announcement (@FaZeClan), the team is ready to compete in “Rocket League” tournaments, especially in ongoing tournaments where the game is taking place. The “Rocket League” is a large scale of esports, with prestigious tournaments featuring a competitive mode of football with powerful vehicles.

Hey @RocketLeague …

We are here. @NissanUSA | #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/KkDC9TTVkT

— FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) March 19, 2021

The video posted by the gaming team features a unique and special welcome to The Peeps gamer group, now officially known as FaZe Clan. Peeps was made up of four “Rocket League” players who joined the team and reformed in August 2020, bringing fame and recognition to the group.

Initially, FaZe Clan founded the “Rocket League” team with players from the first lineup of tournaments in the game’s championship series X Spring Split, NRG, G2, and Rogue. FaZe Clan aims to increase its presence in the Rocket League, a growth platform for esports for the North American region and the world.

Peeps participates in “Rocket League” as FaZe clan

Peeps consists of four flagship gamers, three of whom are starting players and one of which is a reserve for competition. Jyrair “Gyro” Papazian was one of the founders of The Peeps when the group started in 2018, with Julian “Moopy” Amador, Austin “AYYJAYY” Aebi and the late Braxton “Allushin” Lagarec. I did.

Saved by FAZE AYYJAYY @ AyyJayyRL | # FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/umu47Y95W5

— #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) March 19, 2021

Peeps will officially become the FaZe Clan and will play under the team name “FaZe Up” in the remaining tournaments in the “Rocket League” tournament. The team is known for its competitiveness and behavior, is part of the top eight teams on the “Rocket League” platform and has participated in most tournaments in the past.

