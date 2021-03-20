Pokemon Sword & Shield May Reveal Zardo’s Dada Form Leaks By June





A recent leak suggests that Dada Zarde could be distributed to Pokemon Swords & Shield in June, and that the movie’s release will match that month.

The leak revealed the possibility of a Dada-shaped mythical Pokemon Zard being distributed on Juneto Pokmon Sword & Shield players. Zarde was previously distributed to Japanese Pokemon players at the end of 2020, but there is another form of mythical Pokemon that is quite rare.

The only major difference between Zarude’s Dada foam and other Zarude is that it wears a pink cloth. As for gameplay, there are no new stats changes or new moves. The only difference is cosmetics. Dada Zaludo is the next big Pokemon movie, Pokemon The Movie: The jungle secret starring Zaludo. This Zard is said to have left a pack to raise a human child in the Pokédex entry. Use a pink cloth to make your child comfortable. The only difference is the appearance, but it is currently only available by purchasing a ticket for a Pokemon movie. In Japan, it made it very valuable.

Centro Pokmon Leaks has published a tweet to raise Pokekalos, stating that Dada Zarude will be available through certain events in June. Pokekalos claims that the event was delivered via code and that the movie’s release date coincides with this event. Beyond that, it’s unclear how the code will be distributed, and Centro Pokmon Leaks still treats it as a rumor.

(Rumor) According to @Pokekalos, Zarude’s Dada Form will finally be available in the west in June through the Pokemon Sword and Shield event.

The movie should be released in the west around that time. pic.twitter.com/SfetaVgtib

— Centro Pokmon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) March 19, 2021

The secret release date of the jungle in the western part of Pokemon theatrical version is currently unknown. The release window is currently scheduled for 2021, and the movie teaser trailer was in late November. However, looking at how Dada Zarde was distributed in Japan at the same time as the movie was released, it makes sense that it is the same in the West. The question is how the code is retrieved. If you got the code on a movie ticket as you did in Japan, it’s unusual for the West, given that Pokemon are being given out as mystery gifts at most recent events.

Even if Dadazarde is distributed, it is safe to see that this rare mythical Pokemon is fully distributed. The difference in appearance is subtle, but it’s enough to make Dada Zarude highly desirable within the community. Rarity creates value, and there are also certain event Pokemon, mostly AZ Floette, that haven’t been released at all yet. Distributing Dadazarud to the west for Pokemon Swords & Shields will at least help close this mythical Pokemon chapter.

