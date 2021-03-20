Researchers Refuse $ 60,000 Google Grant to Exile Top AI Ethicists





Luke Stark, an assistant professor at Western University of Ontario, declined a $ 60,000 research grant from Google. Stark cites Google’s treatment of former AI leaders Timnit Gebru and Margaret Mitchell as the reason. “I don’t think this will be blown away,” he told insiders. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Researchers have just publicly declined a major grant from the company, with signs of continued counterattack from the expulsion of two top artificial intelligence leaders that Google is controversial.

Late last year, Luke Stark, an assistant professor at Western University of Ontario, who studies the social and ethical implications of artificial intelligence, applied for the Google Research Scholar Award.

Every year, the company grants grants to early professors seeking topics related to Google’s areas of interest. Stark has applied plans to fund his further research on how to monitor human emotions using technologies such as mood tracking apps and facial recognition.

“In my impression, Google was really bringing together the best ethical AI teams,” he told insiders. “There are always doubts about working with tech companies, but it was relatively comfortable for them to be safe and in the right direction.”

However, Stark recalls that about a few days after submitting the application, Dr. Timnitgebull, co-leader of Google’s ethics AI team, announced that he had been fired from Google. He had forgotten the grant until last week, he said, when Google emailed him what should be good news: he offered a $ 60,000 grant for his work It had been.

He turned it down.

Stark shared a rejected email he sent to Google on Twitter.

“When I applied for this award a few months ago, Google’s Ethical AI team considered it a global leader led by two world-renowned experts, Dr. Timnitgebull and Dr. Margaret Mitchell. “He writes. “Four months later, Google fired Dr. Gebble and Dr. Mitchell. In the process, it disrupted the lives and jobs of these researchers and the members of the ethical AI team they manage.”

As a result, Stark did not accept the money:

“I decline this award in solidarity with Dr. Gebble and Dr. Mitchell, their teammates, and everyone in a similar situation,” he writes. Do so with Google Research. “

Google’s grant Stark’s boycott is the latest fallout from Gebble’s expulsion last December (the company continues to claim that it didn’t fire her), and three months later, her co-workers. Dismissed leader Mitchell, “of that code of ethics.

Wired said earlier this week that two other scholars would boycott Google’s research workshop in solidarity with Gebble and Mitchell, and that a third previously funded scholar would not apply for support. It was.

Meanwhile, FAcct, a major AI ethics conference, also stopped sponsoring Google after Mitchell’s dismissal, VentureBeat reported earlier this month.

Timnit Gebru, co-leader of Google’s ethical artificial intelligence team Kimberly White / Getty Images

He said the money Google provided to Stark would have been directed to hiring students as research assistants, supporting events and conferences, and other normal costs associated with large-scale research projects. ..

“My first reaction was that I had to turn it down, but I also had to reflect on and consider it,” he said. .. “And you can make a lot of money with that money to support these questions about the ethical and social impact of AI.”

He also admits that he is in a privileged position to say no: “This was my decision. I don’t resent the person who takes it. I think there are many people who can’t afford to turn down this. “

A Google spokesperson did not respond to insider’s request for comment.

Gebble’s resignation in December caused a crisis for Google’s research group. The group is overseen by top executive and AI chief Jeff Dean. A rare black woman, Gebble, who holds a senior position at Google, said she was fired in a dispute over sending an email to an employee resource group complaining about AI prejudice and dissatisfaction with Google’s management.

After her retirement, Margaret Mitchell, co-leader of the Ethical AI team, searched corporate communications for evidence that Google discriminated against Gebru, sources said. Google responded by shutting Mitchell out of her corporate account. A month later, the company fired her.

The event internally caused a blowback, especially from the Ethics AI team that sent a list of requests to management. Google recently reorganized its Research organization to put employees working on responsible AI under a new leader. Insiders previously reported that the move had little effect on calming the anger of some employees.

“I don’t think this will be blown away,” Stark said. “We are working in good faith with these companies, but the business models and decisions they are pursuing are becoming increasingly unsuccessful.”

Stark says top AI talent needs to scrutinize whether and how tech companies are dealing with social and ethical responsibility issues. They say they are responsible, but they need to take a walk. “

